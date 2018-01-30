Brexit hits the buffers of logic

Brexit, the will of 52% of the people, now completely consumes the UK’s political energy. Yet the process itself is stuck in paralysis, because it is trying to confront incontrovertible logic head on. It has hit the buffers of reality. Hence Teresa May’s paralysed government, and the permanent state of internal feuding from Tory Brexiteers, who remain full of nationalist passion, but void of logical argument. The nightly appearance of their cheerleader Jacob Rees-Mogg on our TV screens needs countering with that logic. Here is some of it.

1 UK currently has the best trade deal available with the EU by being a member of the EU. Any deal as a non-member must by definition be worse. Therefore, UK should seek a deal as close to the existing deal as possible. Philip Hammond was totally right in saying this. His detractors are definitively wrong. This is a matter of logic and not of opinion.



2 Similarly, the EU, due to its size, has extremely good trade deals with a wide range of other countries. The UK is extremely unlikely to achieve better deals with those other countries than the EU has achieved. Moreover, this is going to cost an immense amount of diplomatic negotiating effort and at a time when one major partner, the USA, is adopting very protectionist policies, and recently nearly shut Bombardier out of its aircraft market. Hence immensely more political energy consumption with a paralysed outcome.

3 The Northern Ireland border with Eire must remain open. This universally acknowledged requirement has the logically unavoidable consequence of free trade. This is deductive logic. It is 100% objective. No creative ambiguous form of words, or vacuous policy proposals, can contradict its clear conclusion. QED.

4 The idea of ‘taking back control’ is a chimera. UK/EU integration is extensive, and in many cases irreversible. Look at UK infrastructure, where

40% of UK powerplants are owned and operated by EU companies (25% France’s EdF, 15% Germany’s RWE and Eon).

25% of Heathrow airport is owned by Spain’s Ferrovial, which also owns 50% of Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airports (whilst the US Global Infrastructure Partners group owns 81% of Edinburgh airport, 75% of London City airport, and 42% of Gatwick airport – curiously Manchester City Council owns 35.5% of Manchester, Stansted, East Midlands, and Bournemouth airports!).

Arriva Trains, owned by Germany’s Deutsche Bundesbahn, operates 25% of all UK railway franchises, more than either First Group or Stagecoach.

Spain’s Telefonica (owner of O 2 ) is the UK’s second largest mobile telephone provider with a 20% market share.

) is the UK’s second largest mobile telephone provider with a 20% market share. Spain’s Santander bank is the second largest mortgage lender in the UK.

Since UK relies so extensively on EU companies to run our powerplants, airports, railways, telecommunications and banking sector, then what does ‘taking back control’ mean? Our interest rate and currency conversion rates are also determined for us by global market networks and not subject to our ‘control’.

There is no doubt that Brexit is an unmitigated disaster for the UK. It flies in the face of logic. We need to unashamedly campaign vigorously for a second referendum on the proposed deal, and/or push for Bino, ie Brexit in name only.

* Geoff Crocker is a professional economist writing on technology at www.philosophyoftechnology.com and contributor to Basic Income Earth Network, www.basicincome.org