Brexit hits the buffers of logic

Brexit, the will of 52% of the people, now completely consumes the UK’s political energy. Yet the process itself is stuck in paralysis, because it is trying to confront incontrovertible logic head on. It has hit the buffers of reality. Hence Teresa May’s paralysed government, and the permanent state of internal feuding from Tory Brexiteers, who remain full of nationalist passion, but void of logical argument. The nightly appearance of their cheerleader Jacob Rees-Mogg on our TV screens needs countering with that logic. Here is some of it.
1 UK currently has the best trade deal available with the EU by being a member of the EU. Any deal as a non-member must by definition be worse. Therefore, UK should seek a deal as close to the existing deal as possible. Philip Hammond was totally right in saying this. His detractors are definitively wrong. This is a matter of logic and not of opinion.
2 Similarly, the EU, due to its size, has extremely good trade deals with a wide range of other countries. The UK is extremely unlikely to achieve better deals with those other countries than the EU has achieved. Moreover, this is going to cost an immense amount of diplomatic negotiating effort and at a time when one major partner, the USA, is adopting very protectionist policies, and recently nearly shut Bombardier out of its aircraft market. Hence immensely more political energy consumption with a paralysed outcome.
3 The Northern Ireland border with Eire must remain open. This universally acknowledged requirement has the logically unavoidable consequence of free trade. This is deductive logic. It is 100% objective. No creative ambiguous form of words, or vacuous policy proposals, can contradict its clear conclusion. QED.
4 The idea of ‘taking back control’ is a chimera. UK/EU integration is extensive, and in many cases irreversible. Look at UK infrastructure, where
- 40% of UK powerplants are owned and operated by EU companies (25% France’s EdF, 15% Germany’s RWE and Eon).
- 25% of Heathrow airport is owned by Spain’s Ferrovial, which also owns 50% of Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airports (whilst the US Global Infrastructure Partners group owns 81% of Edinburgh airport, 75% of London City airport, and 42% of Gatwick airport – curiously Manchester City Council owns 35.5% of Manchester, Stansted, East Midlands, and Bournemouth airports!).
- Arriva Trains, owned by Germany’s Deutsche Bundesbahn, operates 25% of all UK railway franchises, more than either First Group or Stagecoach.
- Spain’s Telefonica (owner of O2) is the UK’s second largest mobile telephone provider with a 20% market share.
- Spain’s Santander bank is the second largest mortgage lender in the UK.
Since UK relies so extensively on EU companies to run our powerplants, airports, railways, telecommunications and banking sector, then what does ‘taking back control’ mean? Our interest rate and currency conversion rates are also determined for us by global market networks and not subject to our ‘control’.
There is no doubt that Brexit is an unmitigated disaster for the UK. It flies in the face of logic. We need to unashamedly campaign vigorously for a second referendum on the proposed deal, and/or push for Bino, ie Brexit in name only.
* Geoff Crocker is a professional economist writing on technology at www.philosophyoftechnology.com and contributor to Basic Income Earth Network, www.basicincome.org
Am I the only person who thinks it is insane we have allowed foreign states to profit from our rail services?
@ Richard Easter Am I the only person who thinks it is insane we have allowed foreign states to profit from our rail services ? No you’re not, Richard. Completely agree. It would be perfectly possible under existing regulations, whether we are in the EU or not, to take the franchised railways back into UK public ownership as the franchises run out at no compensation cost to the taxpayer.
Private train operators have taken £3.5 billion profits (mostly paid abroad to the Dutch, German, Italian and Chinese nationalised railways which have been running much of our railways over the past 10 years. These gigantic profits come despite passengers having to deal with overcrowding, delays, cancellations, strikes and the highest ticket prices in Europe.
In my view the £ 3.5 billion would have been better ploughed back into investment in our railways, particularly the trans Pennine services in the north and Cross Country services operating clapped out ancient rolling stock. For some reason this gives some of our neo-liberal party chums the heebie jeebies despite the latest polls showing 60% in favour, 25% against and 15% undecided..
Must be difficult for Vince after the Royal Mail, I suppose.
But what if we stay in the EU and it falls apart around us?
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/german-conservatives-are-destroying-europe-with-austerity-says-economist-thomas-piketty-10368040.html
I disagree
The Pro EU camp is hitting buffer of reality, which is why some of them are going in circles as they realise there will be no reprieve and the political landscape is shifting . In this context taking back control really means getting rid of the international mind set and hauling our political leaders off the world stage. It’s putting the focus back onto the reality that the business of politics is (always was) national and local. If the Tories (amongst others) are really tearing themselves apart it is because Brexit is removing the delusion of significance and because they will almost certainly have to go for the Norway option. This in turn removes both the fantasy of a free market Utopia and gives them one less big stage to posture on. No more presidential PMs, no more pretence of being a big player and the special friend of whoever happens to be in the White House. Personally. I think this is a long overdue political correction and an immensely enjoyable one. There as always been, in some quarters, a tendency to ponder Britain’s post colonial role on the big map, but really voters appear to be more interested in the NHS, their pensions. their housing, their services, their savings, their local schools and things like pot-holes.
Peter but what if the EU don’t give us the special deal the Brexiteers crave, a much more likely scenario than the one you are pushing; what next “What if we stay in the EU and they demand all first born are sacrificed on an alter” is that going to be the cry of the brave Brexiteers.
Richard/David
I fear the neo-liberals (how I hate that word, as they seem to be neither new or liberal) appeal to the public is waning rapidly, as the following article sets out
The Public Is Becoming Restive over Britain’s Privatized Utilities
Even the Financial Times throws in the towel…………………..
The Financial Times article criticizes utility financial policies and then ends up asking whether existing utilities could be replaced by local non-profit organizations. These would have lower profitability requirements and would be required to reinvest profits back into the utility business. It’s a sad day for capitalism when even the staunchly neoliberal editorial board of the FT advocates for government ownership of the means of electric utility production. That is the real news.
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/01/28/britain-privatized-utilities-energy-policy/
52% of those who actually voted, with large numbers of people disenfranchised.
Just as an aside: I’m not sure why we have a tendency to use the word ‘Eire’ unless we are using Irish Gaelic. We talk about Germany rather than Deutschland, Spain rather than Espana, Poland rather than Polska etc etc.
So why not just Ireland or the the Republic of Ireland if we need to distinguish between the two parts?
Frankie,
You’ve obviously not taken seriously the warning by Thomas Piketty that the EU could be destroyed by economic austerity. This is not some far fetched fantasy like your “alter” (sic) killings but a serious risk. Even Sigmar Gabriel, who all followers of EU politics will know well, says the same thing:
“German Vice Chancellor and Economic Minister Sigmar Gabriel is beginning to warn the German people that they may need to learn to cope without the security of the bureaucracy, as the EU’s dissipation is a very real possibility.”
As an obvious Europhile you might consider reading the European press a little more!
https://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/01/08/german-economic-minister-the-european-union-could-be-finished
If the EU collapses (which I don’t expect) we would be dragged down with it. And in time (probably sooner than we imagine) there will be another European war from which we will not be spared. People are playing in very dangerous waters. By the way the European press is generally altogether more accurate and fairer than much of the British press!
The problem the brave Brexiteers have is they are wailing for the EU to implode, but as Tony Greaves has pointed out if it does we go down with it anyway. While in the EU we could try and in many cases succeed in setting it’s path, outside we can do nothing but watch. I know we have posters who just want to retreat to their local villages, with local people and pretend the world has nothing to do with them, but their reluctance to accept we live in a global village is a reflection on their fear of the reality we all live in. Many of them fear the relentless pace of change and yearn for a slower more certain time, understandable but I’m afraid unachievable. They dream of previous romanticised times and wish to return to a time that never existed. The sad thing is even if they could role back time, they wouldn’t like it, all the downsides they have forgotten from their youth would soon shock them to the core; twas not what i expect they will whisper, I’d forgot about that when i looked back through rose tinted spectacles .
Ah Peter a Europhile, not me I’m very cynical i don’t believe in fantasy and i certainly don’t believe any human institution is perfect. I’m willing to take a small wager the EU will muddle through, because for the majority of the people who live in it the EU is a better bet than being alone facing the trade blocks of the USA and China. As we are about to try that and will fail (you only have to look at how Tinkerbell and the Benny Hill Tribute Act fail in negotiations with EU to know that) the desire for anyone else to follow us will trail off to nothing, at which point what will the Brexiteers say.
Bless Glen wants us to retreat from the world and be more like Norway. I don’t think you understand what Norway’s role in the world is Glen, for a small country isolationist they are not.
Norway plays an active international role. It has mediated between Israel and the Palestinians as well as in the Sri Lankan conflict, and has participated in military action in Afghanistan and Libya. Ex-premier Jens Stoltenberg is Nato’s secretary general.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-17743896
The global village is not real. There is no mechanism for it and never was one. It is not about retreating. It’s about the reality that people are not connected by some sort of grand global vision. This is because history, customs, beliefs. languages, the political infrastructure, as well as the actual infrastructure are essentially local/national and all the electorate are local/national too. Voters are not electing MPs to solve the problems of the world. Metaphorically speaking, they’re electing them to get potholes in the road fixed. The global village is free-market utopianism in pretty much the same way religion and Marxism are utopian. Except the idea that people are united by the ability to shop on Amazon is even flimsier! The point is that those lumpy awkward cultural, political and structural realities continue trundling along . Thus “the global village” only really means a high conservative, a socialist, religious zealot or Anarchist anywhere in the world might like old NWA records or favour Nike Air Max over Dunks, but have nothing much else in common whosoever. The point being that the way things are perceived is subject to all manner of factors and the way they evolve is not linear. This is why the internet is more like Babel mixed with Babylon than a way for the world to unite around shared values and why search engines are programmed to favour confirmation bias.
It’s kind of depressing, really.