Federal People Development Committee Report – 24 July 2018

It’s a rather odd feeling to be writing up one of these meeting round-ups when the media is reporting (inaccurately) on the things you’ve been discussing! Still, here we are. FPDC met on 24th July and started by getting through the business we had deferred from our last meeting.

We noted some excellent new developments from the Diversity team in HQ with how they’re monitoring statistics and doing more to solicit ideas and feedback. Small changes, but the impact may be huge. We also approved a paper from Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett, the Chair of the Diversity Subcommittee, to set some new objectives for his committee.

We moved on to talk about an impact of GDPR on our membership recruitment procedures. The GDPR and Compliance teams in HQ, together with the Membership team and Pastoral Care Officer drew up a new process that will comply with GDPR. Essentially, it says that those under 18 must supply their date of birth, and those under 13 must provide the consent of a parent or guardian before they can join. This is because GDPR insists that under 13’s cannot give consent (which I find pretty awful, but we still have to comply). We also agreed to try to do more to promote the availability of Young Liberals membership to all those new members who did not say they were under 18 but may still be eligible by being under 26. (If you want to know more about this new joining process, please do ask me in the questions section below.)

We finished this first part of the meeting by noting that the FPDC Boost guide on member engagement had been pulled back from publication due to GDPR guidance changes, and to incorporate the outstanding work of a volunteer who has been looking at membership data management in local parties. The amendments should be completed and the guide finally published later in August.

Then we moved on to the continued discussion on the proposed supporters scheme. We began by honouring the committee’s request to be briefed on the messaging work led by FCEC (the Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee). Shaun Roberts, Director of Campaigns and Elections at HQ gave us a short presentation on the messaging work and took questions. I can’t share the briefing with you of course, as it is confidential, but you will be seeing the outcomes very soon from FCEC and HQ teams.

Content that the new messaging was in place and high-quality, the discussion then progressed onto the details of the supporter scheme proposals.

As with the last meeting, the contentious issues were around whether to charge a fee to register as a supporter and what rights those supporters should then be given.

At the last meeting, we had asked a lot of questions of the HQ staff, looking for data on membership subscriptions, donations etc. Using these, and some confidential research results that we had requested (paid for by a donor), we eventually came to a consensus view.

So, the FPDC recommendation is that the Party should introduce a registered supporter scheme.

We recommend that there should not be a fee – it should be free to register as a supporter. Being a supporter would entitle people to receive emails from the Party, join our campaigning efforts, and allow them to join our affinity deals that fundraise for the Party (like switching your electricity to Ecotricity, deals like that).

We are not recommending that the new supporters should be given any rights to vote in any party elections. That includes voting in Leadership elections. But we appreciate that the political landscape can change (and might change quickly if Labour and the Tories do tear themselves apart!) and that new consultations and research may find benefits to extending some voting rights that we don’t yet see. So we think it’s sensible to leave that option on the table for future consideration, although we don’t recommend introducing it now.

Now clearly, these are just recommendations. As brilliant and lovely as my committee members all are, we are only a small handful of party members, and it’s entirely possible that the wider Party membership will have a different view. So we are doing three things to consult members on their views on this recommendation:

FPDC are holding a consultation meeting at Brighton Federal conference in September, to discuss these recommendations, explain our thinking as to why we are recommending this combination of options, and give people the chance to question and comment on them. Any member who is at conference is welcome to come along. We have asked Shaun Roberts (Director of Campaigns) and Greg Foster (Head of Membership) to work together with the other staff responsible for polling/surveys in HQ to produce an all-member survey about these ideas. We felt it was important that every member should have a chance to have a say on this. The survey should happen quickly, in August/September, to be completed by the end of conference. We will set up a dedicated email address for members to send any other feedback about these recommendations.

Once we have all the feedback, we will consider what members have said, and reflect on whether the proposals should be put forward for implementation (through the proper democratic procedures), or whether they need amendment first, or if they should be dropped altogether.

To avoid this article becoming extra long, I won’t go into all our reasoning here as to why we chose these recommendations rather than any other combination of options. But I would be very happy to write a follow up piece explaining that reasoning if you would all like. Just leave a comment if you would be interested to know more.

Our next meeting is scheduled for October, when amongst other items we will be discussing the idea of parental leave for PPC’s.

* Miranda Roberts is Chair of the Liberal Democrats' Federal People Development Committee