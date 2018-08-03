Reform the Reformers. Part four CONCLUSION Key themes in reforming ourselves

The Liberal Democrats are the UK’s real reformers, with a heritage that goes way back beyond the formation of the Whigs, Liberals and Lib Dems.

The long quest for liberal democracy has passed such milestones as the Magna Carta, abolition of serfdom, elections to a parliament, repeal of the Corn Laws, votes for women, and eventual universal suffrage and equality before the law. This fight against impunity, monopoly & mercantilism has been our fight; checking the power of the elites and doggedly pursuing the public interest and tackling poverty, in the wake of stiff resistance.

Somehow these traditions have been diluted in the minds of the public; whittled away by unseen Marxist assumptions, and by the theft of economic liberalism in the service of wealthy corporations, whilst losing the drive against monopoly power along the way. We suffer from these dilutions, especially in the ideological schisms in left & right wings. We must address this to survive.

One wing’s is too permissive of an overbearing and inefficient state, the other too permissive of monopoly and destructive finance; but liberal democracy opposes both.

Both wings regrettably gloss over the quality of regulation, taxation and spending, in a poorly-defined spat over quantity. Both wings of the party are relatively ‘soft on monopoly’, which thus runs against a central raison d’être of liberal democracy.

Unity is key for survival, and this is why; the public ask ‘what are the LibDems for ?’ The bare truth of it is that there are two main rival approaches to reform, LibDems & Labour, and one status quo party, the Conservatives. Few perceive it thus. We exacerbate the problem by unknowingly adopting Marxist assumptions, for example with the frequent debates about choices between more liberty and less equality or vice versa, when through the ages liberal democracy has been about equality through liberty. (Ask a former slave).

Such problems are reflected in LibDem policymaking. The system is well known in theory but undefined in practice. There is no guiding overlay of the public’s priority problems as a guide for our emphases and focus of effort.

LibDems are obsessive about the public’s priorities locally but quite the reverse nationally. What’s more the whole policymaking culture avoids stating clearly the specific problems we are addressing, but problem-solving is why people join the party … and the public expect a ‘problem-solving service’.

Liberal democracy faces an existential crisis. If the UK wants to remain open, liberal-democratic, and global in the wake of China’s and India’s rise, and still improve welfare, then our system of opaque, centralised, inefficient, cronyist, target-obsessed government will have to go, and we are the ones to do it.

Our cartelised private sector system, supported by labyrinthine but ineffective regulation, will have to go too.

Much of the UK is a black hole when it comes to availability of higher skills education, to the extend that skill shortages dog almost every sector and hold back the UK. Skills in the professions are sadly cartelised.

What’s more, the UK is about to discover that the EU has not been holding back the UK, it has been propping it up.

Finally, we have to recognise that our own culture is based on too narrow a weltanschauung. It is not only a problem of a lack of ethnic diversity, it is a problem of needing to attract people as candidates and officers with a wider outlook.

It’s a tall order but the reformers must reform themselves, for our country’s sake.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).