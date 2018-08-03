Why Heathrow deserves a more thorough debate

It is now August and a good time to reflect, especially on those issues which have received insufficient attention.

Although Brexit has understandably dominated politics for many months, it is worth noting that just six weeks ago Parliament made the decision to back a third runway at Heathrow airport.

The vote – by 415 to 119 – approved the National Planning Statement (NPS) that paves the way for the £14 billion construction project. Peers did not get a vote.

Some people, whatever their past thoughts on the pros and cons of a third Heathrow runway, might think that the issue has now been finally settled and it is time to move on. I think the opposite is the case.

A third Heathrow runway is far from a certainty. For a start a judicial review is already commencing, led by four London Boroughs and the Mayor of London. The whole financing of the project is also far from agreed. Indeed the financial arrangements of Heathrow as a company beg many questions as to whether they really can fund the project – and in addition finance the much needed surface transport improvements as well.

As the Financial Times rightly pointed out what MPs voted for was a third runway that will have to bridge 12 lanes of the nation’s busiest motorway while keeping traffic flowing and billions to upgrade train and road access. The full article is well worth a read.

Sadly MPs voted for a project, with no firm assurances as to who will write the massive cheques.

Examining the voting record of MPs it is also clear that some Labour MPs were swayed more by the influence of Unite union, than any serious consideration of the real issues. It is not just Boris Johnson who needs to justify how they voted to their constituents.

It is incredible that many MPs this year have been raising concerns about the lack of investment in transport and infrastructure projects in areas outside London and the South East. The House of Commons Transport Committee even published a report highlighting inadequate investment in the regions, just days after the Heathrow vote.

Yet MPs who voted for a third Heathrow runway voted for many billions (much of which will almost certainly be public money) to be spent solely in an area in and around the west of London. To vote in such a way, and then to complain about lack of investment outside of the London area is a stance these MPs might wish to reflect on over the Summer.

So let’s be absolutely clear, despite the thumping vote in favour of a third Heathrow runway the arguments against a third Heathrow have not been addressed

Many of the arguments in favour are outdated, most notably the obsession with hub airports.

Point to point flights are increasing. In just the last 12 months new point to point destinations from Stansted alone include Dubai, New York, Boston, Toronto, Tel Aviv, Frankfurt, Reykjavik and Corsica. Similar increases in destinations can take place at other airports, but they will not happen if a third Heathrow runway goes ahead.

Two thirds of the UK live outside greater London and the South East of England, yet two thirds of flights start from London and the South East. That is not rational.

Ensuring the UK is internationally well connected, especially to growing markets around the world, doesn’t require a third Heathrow runway.

The environmental and the economic arguments against a third Heathrow runway are growing.

Heathrow have lobbied hard, but the arguments for a third Heathrow runway rest ultimately on the interests of its owners being met, not that of UK plc.

The campaign against a third Heathrow runway is not going away and Liberal Democrats will be at the forefront.

* Caroline Pidgeon is the Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member and chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee