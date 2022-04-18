Federal Policy Committee launches Food and Farming Policy Working Group

The decision by Federal Policy Committee to launch a Food and Farming Policy Working Group comes at a time when food security is back on the global agenda for the first time in maybe three decades. The Russian invasion of Ukraine came at a point where grain prices were already causing problems in lower income importing countries. Last week WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that the conflict could cause widespread hunger. Countries such as Egypt and Sudan are already struggling for supplies. With Russia also the world’s main exporter of nitrogen fertiliser, input costs have risen even faster than grain prices, making food shortages in 2023 and 2024 now almost inevitable.

How much is this a short-term shock and to what extent will markets settle down afterwards? How should we frame our own agriculture policy in this context? How do we balance food production with other land use priorities such as habitats for wildlife and places for human recreation? What about food quality and animal welfare? Can UK farming get close to net zero without simply offshoring emissions?

The Working Group will look at how we can improve our policy approach to food and farming and comes at a time when farmers believe that the government has abandoned them with support schemes being phased out and the replacements looking unattractive and impractical. In addition the remit will also look at the future of farming and fishing in the UK in respect of supply chains, food poverty, nutrition and healthy eating.

If you think that you have something to offer and would like to be a member of the working group, please apply using the form at this link by 27th April. Current applicants include very few women and no one from an ethnic minority background, and we do try to ensure that Policy Working Groups are diverse.

* Phil Bennion is the Chair of the Party's Federal International Relations Committee and former MEP for the West Midlands.