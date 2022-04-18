The Voice

Liberal Democrats: Ban water company bosses’ bonuses until sewage discharges end

By | Mon 18th April 2022 - 10:32 pm

England’s water company bosses have awarded themselves almost £27 million in bonuses over the past two years despite pumping out raw sewage into waterways 1,000 times a day, the Liberal Democrats have revealed.

Analysis of Companies House records by the Liberal Democrats shows that executives at England’s water and sewage companies were paid £48 million in 2020 and 2021, including £27.6 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives.

The eye-watering executive pay packets and company profits were made despite the Environment Agency reporting nearly 772,000 sewage dumping events taking place in 2020 and 2021 alone, or over 1,000 per day.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to ban new bonuses for water company executives until sewage offences are brought to an end. The party is also calling on water company bosses to hand back last year’s bonuses and for the funds to be used to clean up rivers and lakes that have been polluted by sewage.

United Utilities, who were responsible for the most spills over 2020 and 2021, paid bonuses of nearly £6 million. Severn Trent awarded their execs £5.5 million in bonuses while dumping sewage 120,000 times. Meanwhile, Yorkshire Water, who dumped sewage 135,000 times, handed out bonuses of £3.3 million.

The Liberal Democrats have previously called for a Sewage Tax on the profits of water companies, to fund the cleaning up of waterways polluted by sewage. Analysis by the party suggests water companies made a staggering £2.7 billion in operating profits in 2020/21.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

The Conservatives are allowing water companies to pump raw sewage into our precious rivers and lakes while awarding themselves obscene bonuses. Just like the millions paid out to bankers during the financial crisis, the public will find this hard to stomach.

Liberal Democrat plans for a sewage bonus ban would stop water company execs being paid a penny in bonuses more until our waterways are protected from sewage dumps. These bosses should be made to hand back the millions of pounds already received in bonuses to help clean up their mess.

It’s time to send a message to the Conservatives that they cannot let water company bosses get away with pumping raw sewage into our rivers and beaches any longer. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats in May is a vote for a strong local champion who will stand up for their local community, clean rivers and countryside.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • nvelope2003
    Jenny Barnes/Mark Valladares: Maybe if paying that amount gave them entitlement to benefits, jobs etc and the right not to be held in some detention centre or h...
  • Brad Barrows
    Free speech is a an essential component of any free society and a necessary requirement for democracy to thrive. If Elon Musk agrees with these points - as I su...
  • Mark ValladaresMark Valladares
    @ Matt W, Much smaller than Rutland (about six San Marinos would fit into Rutland) but the uphill stuff is much greater, as I can testify… @ Jenny, I...
  • Jenny Barnes
    How about allowing refugees to cross the channel on a proper ferry if they paid the same as they are currently paying the smugglers?...
  • Matt Wardman
    You missed one out. Slightly smaller than Rutland. :-)...