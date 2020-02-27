Federal Policy Committee report February 2020

Our latest meeting covered a range of policy issue discussions and future planning items.

One of our main discussion items was on potential topics for future policy motions and spokespersons’ papers beyond the scheduled policy papers being developed through our working groups. The Federal Policy Committee is keen to support and encourage other parts of the party to develop policy motions to enable a range of current issues to be taken to conference. Recently we’ve worked in collaboration with spokespeople to take forward motions on tourism, rehabilitation of offenders, and rail. We considered a range of policy topics including modern slavery & trafficking, international development, childhood, planning policy and housing, specific areas of transport policy, small business, tech/AI, and arts/culture.

We discussed these options and others considering what could be worked up in time for Autumn conference and what would provide strong messages to support us in the elections in May 2021. Based on the feedback we’ll engage with spokespeople and relevant SAOs/AOs and other party bodies to progress the ideas. We also looked ahead to start thinking about some future topics for working groups and this is a discussion that will continue.

We had an initial discussion about an idea tabled by Tony Greaves on a piece of work to address the so-called left behind areas of the country, taking a bottom up approach led by our councillors and campaigners in these communities. There was a lot of support for such an initiative but some questions around timing and resourcing that will need to be considered further.

Following Federal Conference Committee’s decision to set aside time for a topical debate on Europe in York, we had a further discussion about what shape a future policy on Europe might take. We agreed that FPC’s role in the York session is to be fully in listening mode, and that as the issue develops it’s essential to have wider consultation beyond conference.

We reviewed a draft campaign brief prepared to support Liberal Democrat Police and Crime Commissioner campaigns. Although FPC doesn’t have a formal role in developing manifestos for the PCC elections, it was an opportunity to continue developing the link between policy and campaigning. The brief draws heavily on the top lines in last year’s ‘United Against Crime’ policy paper and we discussed how to make sure our messages were distinctly Liberal Democrat.

We continued to plan our consultation session at York on Liberal Democrat Principles and Values which I’d like to give a big plug for – 3pm-5pm, Friday 13 March in the Novotel. We’ll also be running the Manifesto feedback consultation on Saturday afternoon in the auditorium.

Finally, we had a bit of internal committee business to deal with. We agreed to appoint Richard Hebditch as the chair of the Natural Environment working group. Rick had previously been appointed as vice chair, with Sarah Whitebread as chair, but due to changes in her employment, Sarah has had to step down.

Sarah Ludford was elected as our representative on the Federal International Relations Committee and as one of our two delegates to both the ALDE Congress and Liberal International Congress. We welcomed new FPC members Olly Craven (English Party rep), Alec Dauncey (Welsh Party rep), Adele Morris (LGA rep), and Phil Bennion (FIRC chair). And we thanked outgoing members, giving particular thanks to Peter Price who had achieved 21 years’ continuous years’ service on FPC and will be much missed.

* Sally Burnell is one of the vice chairs of Federal Policy Committee.