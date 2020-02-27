Politics as an Article of Faith

For tribal politicians the primacy of one’s party is an article of faith but the 2019 election must give many loyal Lib Dem a dose of political agnosticism, if not atheism. Even the most committed party member should be asking themselves what the party is for or if it still serves any purpose at all.

At the least it must be a mouthpiece for liberal ideals of openness, inclusivity and justice. But it must be more than just a cry in the wilderness. Politics need to deliver change, either directly in government or indirectly by influencing others. At the moment the Liberal Democrats are capable of neither, nor do they look capable of reinventing themselves.

From 1945 onwards the old Liberal Party had little interest in direct political power nationally, instead seeing itself as a political think tank, churning out detailed policies to be adopted by others.

Only with the advent of the Alliance did the party once again take a serious interest in national power. But when Blair adopted large parts of its constitutional agenda it was bereft of new liberal insights, while uniquely liberal ideas – such as a citizen’s income – were quietly abandoned in the name of political pragmatism.

By 1997, the party’s most prominent policy was to raise tax to help pay for education, a technocratic proposal. Still it was a message that appealed to the campaigners, enabling them almost to double their Parliamentary representation despite a declining poll rating. For this reason, the party assumed a pride in its campaigning ability to deliver electoral success against the odds.

In fact, this remains a self-deception. One has to look back to the 2001 election to find the party winning seats ‘against the head’ in rugby parlance and more often than not it failed to take advantage of polling advances.

So if the Liberal Democrats are neither a sub-charged political think tank, nor an enviable campaigning machine, what are they?

After thirty-five years of membership I have sadly concluded not only that the party is not fit for purpose, but it is most likely to impede the progress of others – a sort of political bed-blocker for liberal values.

The first question the leadership candidates should be required to answer is not how they might recover a handful more seats, but how they might contribute to the creation of a more liberal society in the face of the most sustained global assault on liberal values since the 1930s.

The candidates need to demonstrate convincingly how the Liberal Democrats might be more likely to deliver change than a Starmer-led Labour party, an insurgent liberal Conservative backlash or an entirely new political vehicle unburdened by a destructive legacy, a traumatised brand and a hopeless out-dated bureaucracy – even if these are still long odds bets.

Either way, Radix, the real McCoy of a think-tank, working cross-party with some truly original thinkers seems to me to be the best liberal (small ‘l’) chance for now.

One final thought on political allegiance as an article of faith (apologies for the unhappy parallel).:

There is a story of the Jews in Auschwitz who put God on trial one evening for allowing the horrendous acts of the Nazis. They debated all night before agreeing that God was indeed guilty…. then they said the morning prayer.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, I am not yet quite ready to abandon my faith.

This is an abridged version of an article that first appeared in Radix.

* Ben Rich is Chief Executive of Radix, the radical centre think tank. Join Radix at their Monetary Policy Conference on Wednesday 27th November with Martin Wolf, Associate Editor of FT, Sir Paul Tucker, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, and Sir Ed Davey: https://radixuk.org/events/what-next-for-monetary-policy/