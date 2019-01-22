Fee waived for EU nationals – but that doesn’t make the process right

The 3 million EU nationals in this country may no longer have to pay a fee for settled status but that doesn’t mean that we can have any confidence in the process. It doesn’t mean that we should be any less angry that our friends and neighbours and family and partners are being put through this. They were citizens, free to enjoy pretty much the same rights as us. Overnight they become people who are subject to immigration control.

If we could trust the Home Office to make humane, reasonable, rational decisions about people’s lives, it would still be insulting to these people that we are putting them through it, but we could at least have reason to believe that they would be treated fairly.

The thing is, the Home Office often makes heartless, inhumane and unreasonable decisions that defy any sort of fairness.

The most recent example is that of an elderly Iranian couple who have owned a house in Edinburgh for four decades and who are an integral part of the support system for their grandson with autism. There is, by the way, a petition to the Home Office which I would urge you to sign. Adverse publicity can sometimes help, so do what you can to spread the word.

We all heard of the ex Mayor of Ipswich, who moved here from Denmark in the 70s, who was denied permanent residence. That decision was eventually changed, but not without huge amounts of stress to the people involved.

These two examples are the tip of a shameful iceberg and I feel ashamed that we are putting millions of people through it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings