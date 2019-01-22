Relax! Brexit is going perfectly

If you were hoping to see Britain make an orderly and dignified exit

from the EU on 29th March this year then I imagine you think that the

Brexit process is going very badly indeed. But if, like me, you hope

that Britain doesn’t leave the EU at all, then I think you should be

delighted with how things are progressing.

Some of the problems currently besetting the Brexit process were

predictable from the beginning. It was clear even during the 2016

referendum campaign that people were voting Leave for a wide variety

of reasons, which (being generous) could not all be satisfied at once.

To put it another way: regardless of the eventual terms of exit, when

asked “Do you want to leave on *these* terms”, a majority of British

people would say “No”.

But a lot of the things that are crippling the Brexit process now were

not nearly so predictable. The unexpected result of the 2017

election, which suddenly gave huge influence to the DUP, thwarted the

only obvious way to satisfy the exit conditions laid down by the prime

minister – which required some divergence between Great Britain and

Northern Ireland – and helped to ensure that the resulting withdrawal

agreement was unpalatable to many MPs. The legal ruling secured by

Gina Miller ensured that MPs got a “meaningful” vote on the withdrawal

agreement – and roundly rejected it. And the legal ruling that the UK

can unilaterally revoke article 50 meant that MPs *could* reject the

withdrawal agreement without fear of it automatically resulting in a

“no deal” exit. As a Remainer, you couldn’t ask for a more perfect

combination of events!

So far so good. But do we get from the current parliamentary deadlock

to an exit from Brexit? A general election wouldn’t help much –

since, alas, a Liberal Democrat parliamentary majority still doesn’t

seem a likely outcome. But anyway, the Labour party has failed to

force an election, and even if the prime minister took the kamikaze

option of calling one voluntarily, her own party might not agree to it

after what happened last time. Gradually all options are falling away

except for that of a referendum, exactly as the Liberal Democrats have

been calling for all along.

Would the prime minister ever agree to it? Well, when calling the

election in 2017 she said, “The people are united behind Brexit but

parliament is not” – which was not at all true, of course, but by the

same logic a referendum would solve her current predicament. And with

the current direction of travel, delaying article 50 and calling a

referendum may soon look like her only viable option.

When it happens, we must try to present it not as a re-run of 2016,

but as a referendum to “ratify the prime minister’s deal” – just as

many other countries have done with treaties in the past. And when

offered the choice between the unpalatable reality of Brexit and no

Brexit at all, and given a sufficiently positive campaign for the very

real benefits of being part of the EU, I believe that the British

people will vote to Remain. And, even if they don’t, with a bit of

luck the campaign would at least be honest this time, and we could all

accept the democratic decision to Leave, without the lies and

illegalities of 2016.

I could be wrong, of course. But I think it’s time for some optimism.

* Malcolm Wood is a Liberal Democrat member in Edinburgh South East.