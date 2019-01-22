Malcolm Wood

Relax! Brexit is going perfectly

By | Tue 22nd January 2019 - 11:55 am

If you were hoping to see Britain make an orderly and dignified exit
from the EU on 29th March this year then I imagine you think that the
Brexit process is going very badly indeed. But if, like me, you hope
that Britain doesn’t leave the EU at all, then I think you should be
delighted with how things are progressing.

Some of the problems currently besetting the Brexit process were
predictable from the beginning. It was clear even during the 2016
referendum campaign that people were voting Leave for a wide variety
of reasons, which (being generous) could not all be satisfied at once.
To put it another way: regardless of the eventual terms of exit, when
asked “Do you want to leave on *these* terms”, a majority of British
people would say “No”.

But a lot of the things that are crippling the Brexit process now were
not nearly so predictable. The unexpected result of the 2017
election, which suddenly gave huge influence to the DUP, thwarted the
only obvious way to satisfy the exit conditions laid down by the prime
minister – which required some divergence between Great Britain and
Northern Ireland – and helped to ensure that the resulting withdrawal
agreement was unpalatable to many MPs. The legal ruling secured by
Gina Miller ensured that MPs got a “meaningful” vote on the withdrawal
agreement – and roundly rejected it. And the legal ruling that the UK
can unilaterally revoke article 50 meant that MPs *could* reject the
withdrawal agreement without fear of it automatically resulting in a
“no deal” exit. As a Remainer, you couldn’t ask for a more perfect
combination of events!

So far so good. But do we get from the current parliamentary deadlock
to an exit from Brexit? A general election wouldn’t help much –
since, alas, a Liberal Democrat parliamentary majority still doesn’t
seem a likely outcome. But anyway, the Labour party has failed to
force an election, and even if the prime minister took the kamikaze
option of calling one voluntarily, her own party might not agree to it
after what happened last time. Gradually all options are falling away
except for that of a referendum, exactly as the Liberal Democrats have
been calling for all along.

Would the prime minister ever agree to it? Well, when calling the
election in 2017 she said, “The people are united behind Brexit but
parliament is not” – which was not at all true, of course, but by the
same logic a referendum would solve her current predicament. And with
the current direction of travel, delaying article 50 and calling a
referendum may soon look like her only viable option.

When it happens, we must try to present it not as a re-run of 2016,
but as a referendum to “ratify the prime minister’s deal” – just as
many other countries have done with treaties in the past. And when
offered the choice between the unpalatable reality of Brexit and no
Brexit at all, and given a sufficiently positive campaign for the very
real benefits of being part of the EU, I believe that the British
people will vote to Remain. And, even if they don’t, with a bit of
luck the campaign would at least be honest this time, and we could all
accept the democratic decision to Leave, without the lies and
illegalities of 2016.

I could be wrong, of course. But I think it’s time for some optimism.

* Malcolm Wood is a Liberal Democrat member in Edinburgh South East.

