Floella Benjamin will take part in Coronation

Although I haven’t checked the footage I’m pretty sure that there weren’t many black faces around Elizabeth II at her Coronation. It is therefore very fitting that the people we will actually see on the screen during Charles III’s Coronation will be representative of our ethnic makeup as a nation.

Amongst those who will be taking on a role on the day is our own Floella Benjamin, who will be carrying the King’s sceptre with dove, one of the priceless crown jewels used in the ceremony.

Wish my mum and dad were still here to see me take part in the #Coronation. But I did find a white feather inside Buckingham Palace when I went to rehearsal the procession. So they are spiritually with me ❤️ https://t.co/oqyQlF1SYC — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) April 27, 2023

Floella is quoted as saying:

To be selected to carry the sovereign’s sceptre with dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it’s everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced.

