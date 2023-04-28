Unwarranted Conservative complacency at PMQs

It was astonishing to hear the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announcing with pride during his set-to with Labour Leader Keir Starmer at Wednesday’s Prime Minister Questions that “Two million more people have risen from poverty in the years of the Conservative governments.”

Poverty is normally measured relative to near contemporary median income. This is the most commonly used measure. For example the latest figures are for 2020/21 and 13.4 million are in relative poverty, after housing costs (as reported by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation), where relative poverty is 60% of median income. Rishi Sunak is using absolute low income which is based on 60% of the median income back in 2010/11, uprated by inflation. This is not a good way to measure poverty as the base year seems arbitrary. In 2010/11 there were 13.1 million people living in poverty using both measurements.

There was a decline in the number living in relative poverty in 2020/21 because of Covid. Down from 14.5 million and 22% in 2019/20. This was because median income fell due to the work furlough scheme, where the Government paid 80% of the salary of those on furlough because of Covid, and those on Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit received an extra £20 a week.

Poverty in Britain has in fact remained stubbornly high at around 20% of the population during the past decade. When housing costs are taken into account, the estimated number of people in relatively low income households dropped from 13.5 million (22%) to 13.4 million (20%) between 2009/10 and 2020/21.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation in 2017 expressed fears for the ‘Just about managing’ stating that a third of the UK population lived on inadequate incomes. In February 2020 they reported that the fraction of people in poverty who are in a working family had risen to 56% in 2018, up from 39% in 1998. The JRF did concede in the same report that poverty in children had gone down by about a third, 34%, to 27%. However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies predicts that children living in poverty in this country will be found to have reached 5.2 million in 2023, as government welfare cuts take effect. This they say is “More than reversing the progress over the previous 20 years.”

Rishi Sunak mentioned on Wednesday that “Nobody in Britain should have to go to a Food Bank”, without acknowledging the enormous increase in food parcels the Trussell Trust and other charities have had to provide in the past year of galloping inflation.

There are different ways of measuring poverty. According to JRF 14% of people in the UK were living in deep poverty in 2020/21 (having an income less than 50% of median income: see the JRF 2023 Poverty Report). What the country needs are the radical solutions that Liberal Democrats have now proposed, passing the Fairer Society paper and motion at our Spring Conference proposing to end deep poverty in the UK within a decade. The Labour Opposition should be made aware of our proposals, if poverty in Britain is to be truly tackled in the next non-Conservative government.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.