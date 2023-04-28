The SNP will survive their crisis, and so they should

This week’s (26th April) BBC Debate Night (Scotland’s version of Question Time) discussed the question “Will the SNP survive the crisis they are in at the moment?”. With the panel made up of Labour, SNP, and Conservative MSPs, SNP supporter Aamer Anwar, and former Labour Special Adviser, Ayesha Hazarika, it lacked a liberal position on the issue. A position I hope I can articulate here.

So in my opinion, will they survive? Yes.

As a follow up question, should they survive? Yes.

This is a crisis for the SNP, undoubtedly, but it risks becoming a crisis for Scottish democracy in the medium-long term. The SNP have made a name for themselves in claiming to stand up for democracy, and for change in Scotland. A party which can take the moral high-ground over the Westminster establishment.

What happens now that they have been subject to two high profile arrests, infighting over party finances, a fridge-freezer, and a motorhome?

Polls so far have shown that SNP support is declining, but support for Labour, Greens, and Lib Dems has not risen enough to compensate. Furthermore, the latest YouGov poll, 16% of 2019 SNP voters said they don’t know who they would vote for in the next UK election. For Panelbase and Redfield & Wilton the figure was 10%, Survation 9%, and Savanta 7%.

This is especially significant when you consider that support for independence has remained stable in the aftermath of the resignation and leadership election. While the number of undecideds has also gone up, but this has always been volatile on the Indyref question.

Going forward, there is a risk that those moving from SNP to “don’t know” then decide simply to not vote at all. With new voter ID laws disenfranchising thousands of people, this creates a serious risk at the next general election of people not exercising their democratic right. I have heard this first-hand. Someone I work with, a former SNP activist, has said they feel disenfranchised and don’t know what to do now, and may not vote. SNP voters support the party because they want change, and the scandal bakes in the idea (and this could apply to the wider electorate as well) that all politicians are the same, no matter the party.

Overall, this will not lead to the downfall of the SNP, and nor should it. The Conservatives survived the sleaze of the 1990s and are showing green shoots of recovery following the Johnson and Truss eras. They, Labour, and the Lib Dems all came through the expenses scandal of 2009/10, so there is reason to believe the SNP will survive this.

If we want the SNP to lose support in a meaningful and democratic way, the focus should be on governance failures, rather than the scandals of late. Figures out this week show Scotland’s public services are losing public satisfaction. While the issues with the health service, education, drug and alcohol abuse, and ferries continue to rumble on.

As an opposition, we can offer not only solutions to these problems, but real change. This same colleague also told me that if Starmer offered a decentralised and federal UK, independence would lose all meaning. SNP voters want change. The party has turned a constitutional issue into an opportunity for things to be radically different in all areas of life.

While the Scottish National Party will survive this crisis, and so they should if you look at historical precedent, it opens up a huge risk, and a huge opportunity. Risk in the shape of voters feeling disenfranchised to the point of pure apathy, but opportunity for the Scottish Liberal Democrats to not only be part of what’s next, but to lead the conversation.

* Jack Clark is the former Chair of Scottish Young Liberals, and was candidate for Paisley & Renfrewshire South in 2019.