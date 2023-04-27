14,000 hours of sewage dumped last year in chalk streams

I have an interest in chalk streams, or one in particular, the Hogsmill, which lies less than a mile from my home; its tributary, the Bonesgate, runs through my ward.

The Hogsmill rises in Ewell and flows for 6 miles to the Thames at Kingston, having passed by the Coronation Stone where seven Saxon kings were crowned and gone under the 12th century Clattern Bridge. Its name derives from the water mills that lay along its length, and specifically one belonging to someone called Hogg. The mills were used for several purposes, from grinding flour to providing gunpowder for the American Civil War.

Millais worked on his famous painting of Ophelia along one pretty stretch of the river (see photo). He did not ask his model to actually float in the river, but painted the lush background there and more prosaically got her to pose in a bath in his studio.

Another pre-Raphaelite, Holman Hunt, knew the area well. In The Light of the World, which hangs in St Paul’s Cathedral, he depicts Jesus carrying a lamp in a dark wood and knocking on a door that is overgrown with creepers. That door was based on one of the disused mills that he found along the Hogsmill.

During the pandemic, once lockdown had been lifted, I decided to walk the full length of the Hogsmill. My husband’s mobility is limited so we did it in short stages. It took us through some beautiful places including a bizarre walkway over the river as it flows through a tunnel.

Almost all the chalk streams in the world are to be found in the south and east of England, so they are rather precious. The WWF explains their importance.

So why am I rhapsodising about this minor river? The answer, of course, is sewage.

A recent press release from the Lib Dems revealed that in 2022 there were 2,240 incidents of sewage discharge into chalk streams, totally 14,000 hours.

Unfortunately the Hogsmill also runs past a sewage treatment works, and there has been a long history of sewage discharges by Thames Water. Two years ago Thames Water was fined £4million after 79 million litres of sludge was released into the Hogsmill. The cleanup took 30 days. You’d think they might have made sure it didn’t happen again, but it did, in January this year. There is a more detailed analysis here.

The frightening thing is that this is not unique, as the press release shows. Many rivers across the country have been contaminated in this way, causing untold damage to the natural environment and threatening the health of people. This is definitely an issue that the party needs to be championing.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.