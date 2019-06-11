Follow Christine Jardine during Diabetes Week

Diabetes UK is highlighting the challenges faced by people with Diabetes this week by getting 3 MPs to learn about daily life with the condition. Our Christine Jardine is taking part.

This week we want everyone to #SeeDiabetesDifferently, and that includes MPs in Westminster. So today, three MPs are getting ready to experience life with #diabetes, from finger pricking to learning about carb counting. #DiabetesWeek @RuthGeorge6 @CAJardineMP @Steve_Mccabe pic.twitter.com/lOMvHqEPFI — Diabetes UK (@DiabetesUK) June 11, 2019

Follow her on Twitter to find out how it is going.

I’ll be taking part in #DiabetesWeek with @DiabetesUK to raise awareness by ‘living with #diabetes’ I have my kit and will be tweeting regularly [email protected] how it’s going. pic.twitter.com/AhFlzJp9XL — Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) June 11, 2019

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.