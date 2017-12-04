Ian MacFadyen

Forget a second referendum!

For the UK to remain in EU, a second EU referendum on the terms of Brexit is a false goal. It implies Liberal Democrats will oppose the terms when they are known, whatever they are. We risk being accused of wanting the worst outcome for our country, to justify our opposition.

Actually, the terms don’t matter. Most Brexiteers, especially in government, just want to leave, without terms, a divorce bill or a transition, in order to end immigration and continental entanglements.

Calling for a second referendum, assumes Remain could win. The lamentable Remain campaign in the 2016 referendum and the leaderless and rudderless opposition since give no grounds for such confidence. The polls have barely moved. Brexiteers continue to set the news agenda, producing unlikely new media stars, while for Remain there are none.

The prime minister would not agree to a second referendum when it might not be in her best interests, especially after her disastrous decision to call an unnecessary general election. If there were a vote in the Commons, there might be only the Liberal Democrats, the SNP and the Green voting in favour. A second referendum would not be in the Labour leadership’s interest and Labour MPs, like Tory MPs, have shown remarkably little inclination to rebel.

Instead, we need to change the government. We need to bring together Remainers in all parties, overcoming Labour and Tory MPs’ misplaced loyalty to their Brexit leaderships, and build a Remain Bloc to secure and win a general election before March 2019.

In each constituency, there should be one Remain candidate and Liberal Democrats and Remainers in other parties should put everything into getting the Remain candidate elected.

Such a general election fought on the issue of Remain or Brexit would be the second referendum. If successful, Remainers would form a cross-party government to restore the UK’s position in the EU, provide Liberal solutions to the issues that led ordinary people to vote Brexit, and restore the economy justly.

Of course, the Prime Minister would not call an election to suit us, but if the Remain Bloc included Conservative MPs, her government would be unsustainable and the Bloc could force an election.

Liberal Democrats need to be in the vanguard of forming the Bloc. We are the only (with the Alliance in Northern Ireland) UK-wide party committed to Remain.

To do this Liberal Democrats must offer all the people positive messages of hope for the future of this country and how everyone’s lives will be better in the EU, but without the gloom of the 2016 referendum. We must stop opposing everything in sight for cheap votes. We must target all the people throughout the country, not just the few in a few selected places.

The Bloc must offer more imaginative and more down to earth leadership than Remain has so far.

I hope Vince Cable will already be reaching out to Remainers in other parties. I hope he will start building the Bloc and take Remain to victory.

* Ian MacFadyen is a Liberal Democrat member. He is a co-editor of The Leeds Yellow Book: Essays on a Liberal Future for Leeds. He was formerly the chair of Leeds East North East Liberal Democrats.

One Comment

  • expats 4th Dec '17 - 12:53pm

    …………..We need to bring together Remainers in all parties, overcoming Labour and Tory MPs’ misplaced loyalty to their Brexit leaderships, and build a Remain Bloc to secure and win a general election before March 2019…….

    Christmas is the time for fairy tales……….

