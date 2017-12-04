Lost Leaders. Get me outta here!

I had hoped that Theresa May would be a “good” Prime Minister – she used to be my MP so have met her on a few occasions. But she fell under the same spell as her predecessor David Cameron, she did not listen to the voters, she gambled and lost. She said;

the Government I lead will be driven not by the interests of the rich and powerful, but by the interests of ordinary, working class people

Yet she never followed through, never put forward a strategy for achieving this, she had many chances to do this, but nothing. The party manifesto was bland and the Conservatives rightly lost their majority. She had her chance, move on, she did not deliver on her promises.

Jeremy Corbyn surprised us all by not being blown to oblivion at the 2017 election but he stepped up with confidence. When he was elected leader he said things would change, and in the election he said “for the many not the few”. But there were still no real recommendations to achieve that, just piecemeal proposals that paper over the cracks. Plus, the Labour Party is not united and is in danger of being sucked into a ideological black hole to the detriment of the country. It does not have a clear strategy to tackle the urgent problems.

There is a ray of hope now as there is now a grown-up in the room in the form of Vince Cable. He is an experienced politician, a professional economist and former government minister, plus he wants to see an “Exit from Brexit”. Voters are disillusioned with the two establishment parties, so the Liberal Democrats have incredible opportunity to step up and lead, to be the new fresh party with the best ideas, the true radical centre. This means having a tight group of interlinked policies that will actually make peoples lives better, reduce extreme economic inequality, end the unnecessary financial hardship suffered by millions everyday and move us towards social justice.

There is a good three-point formula for effective leadership, which I refer to in my book “From Here To Prosperity”, but owe the ideas to Gavin Esler, the former BBC political commentator and interviewer of many world leaders, who said;

You cannot be a leader unless you have followers and you cannot have followers unless you communicate with them, leaders have been telling stories ever since Jesus.

He notes three particular “stories that any successful leader needs to tell” These are:

a. Who am I? upbringing, experience, so that followers relate to you

b. Who are we? values, what we stand for, together as a party

c. Where is my leadership going to take us: vision, strategy, policy platform, so feel hope, optimism and are engaged

Whether you are the leader of a party, a council, a business, organization or team, it is worth noting these points. We have to ensure that the Liberal Democrat message comes over loud and clear, to convince the electorate to reject these lost leaders and get behind Vince and his highly experienced leadership team who can lead us out of this jungle!

* om Burgess is Executive Director of the Progressive Policy Unit, a political advocacy group. He is the author of From Here to Prosperity, a practical policy agenda for a sustainable economy and greater social justice. Formerly CEO of an international communications firm, he has also worked as a journalist, editor, and lecturer as well in health service management. Tom Burgess is a long time political activist, a former full time student leader and founding member of the Social Democratic Party, editor of a political newspaper and has twice stood for public office.