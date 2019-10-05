The Voice

Former Conservative Health Secretary Stephen Dorrell joins the Liberal Democrats

By | Sat 5th October 2019 - 8:09 pm

Stephen Dorrell was Health Secretary in John Major’s government and as recently as 2014 was Chair of the Commons Health Select Committee.

Tonight, in an article for The Times (£), he announced that he had joined the Liberal Democrats.

However, we belittle the distinct political traditions of Liberal Democrats, social democrats and liberal Conservatives if we pretend that voices in the “centre” are all the same. The argument for realignment is different. Democratic politics requires its practitioners to build coalitions of people whose views are not identical, but who share political objectives and a commitment to see them translated into reality.

Brexit is the immediate illustration of the issue. Liberal Democrats, liberal Conservatives and social democrats share a strong belief that the UK’s interests are best served by remaining a member of the EU and building in Europe the world’s most effective champion of liberal values. These values, enshrined in the EU treaties, are not, as Vladimir Putin says, “obsolete”; they are the essential ingredients of the success of western civilisation, and liberals should organise to defend them wherever and whenever they are threatened.

Looking beyond the Brexit crisis, it is also obvious that our democracy is in dire need of reform. Parliament has lost the ability to speak for voters because it doesn’t represent the balance of their views. Britain needs a more proportional voting system to ensure the views expressed in parliament reflect the country.

All this requires liberal Conservatives and social democrats to break cover from their respective parties and join the Liberal Democrats in a big liberal tent. It isn’t just a question of “joining the Liberal Democrats”; by joining, their objective is to expand the Liberal Democrats to include fellow liberals from different backgrounds, all of whom are committed to delivering the reform of our politics that is so urgently needed.

Welcome, Stephen.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 5th Oct - 9:53pm
    Supposing the EU negotiators were to say to Boris Johnson, "Prime Minister, you have produced some interesting new ideas here, but more time is needed...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 5th Oct - 9:52pm
    Alisdair McGregor: The special conference only applies if we actually go into coalition, not if we support it from the back benches. My view is...
  • User AvatarRoss McLean 5th Oct - 9:51pm
    Andy - we have always said we will support a VONC. But it needs to gain a majority. The reason we are against a Corbyn...
  • User AvatarAndy 5th Oct - 8:53pm
    I'd genuinely like to ask all those commenting above the following question: If Labour bring forward a motion of no-confidence as expected in mid-late October,...
  • User Avatarmargaret 5th Oct - 8:50pm
    Thank you TonyH.I feel that the LibDems are the only authentic and sensible, straightforward party around at the moment and thank you for the patience...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 5th Oct - 8:24pm
    George Kendall: "If the Lib Dems support Corbyn as PM our support will collapse, which means in the following election the Tories will take all...
Sat 5th Oct 2019
10:30
Get Baker Out
14:00
Get Baker Out
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall
Tue 15th Oct 2019
19:00
Grantham LibDem Pint
Thu 17th Oct 2019
19:00
Wem Lib Dem pint
Sat 2nd Nov 2019
10:00
East of England Regional Conference 2019