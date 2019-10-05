Could you be Jo’s party liaison person?

There’s an interesting job advert coming up today if you fancy being the person who is the link between Jo and the party.

You need to get in quick, though – closing date is a week on Tuesday.

I like the emphasis on two way communication in the job description:

To advise the Leader on all issues relating to the internal workings of the Liberal Democrat Party, and work to ensure the Leader has a strong relationship with the wider party. Regular interaction with state and EU Liberal Democrat parliamentary groups and their staff to ensure a two-way flow information with the Leader. Maintain a close working relationship with members of Party HQ based staff, especially the campaigns, fundraising, communications and membership departments, and the policy team. Regular interaction with Liberal Democrats in local government – LGA, ALDC, council group leaders – to ensure a two-way flow information with the Leader. Regularly interact with SAOs, AOs and other relevant party organisations to ensure a two-way flow information with the Leader. Representing the Leader of the Liberal Democrats at relevant party committees, including the Federal Board. Have a close working relationship with target seat Parliamentary candidates.

And as you would expect, the person needs to have “fabulous” communication skills and emotional intelligence.

Exceptional levels of political judgement and understanding of how the Liberal Democrat Party works.

Diplomatic, tactful and emotionally intelligent

Ability to work with senior figures in the Party, including volunteers, councilors,Parliamentarians and HQ Directors

Ability to manage and prioritise own workload

Highly organised, able to meet tight and moving deadlines, with sharp eye fordetail

Fantastic verbal and written communicator

Sympathy with the aims and values of the Liberal Democrats

Applications need to be in by noon a week on Tuesday, 15th October.

It’s a very good sign that the leader is investing so much in keeping in touch of how the party is feeling.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings