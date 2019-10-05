Caron Lindsay

Could you be Jo’s party liaison person?

By | Sat 5th October 2019 - 9:32 am

There’s an interesting job advert coming up today if you fancy being the person who is the link between Jo and the party.

You need to get in quick, though – closing date is a week on Tuesday.

I like the emphasis on two way communication in the job description:

To advise the Leader on all issues relating to the internal workings of the Liberal Democrat Party, and work to ensure the Leader has a strong relationship with the wider party.

Regular interaction with state and EU Liberal Democrat parliamentary groups and their staff to ensure a two-way flow information with the Leader. Maintain a close working relationship with members of Party HQ based staff, especially the campaigns, fundraising, communications and membership departments, and the policy team.

Regular interaction with Liberal Democrats in local government – LGA, ALDC, council group leaders – to ensure a two-way flow information with the Leader.

Regularly interact with SAOs, AOs and other relevant party organisations to ensure a two-way flow information with the Leader.

Representing the Leader of the Liberal Democrats at relevant party committees, including the Federal Board.

Have a close working relationship with target seat Parliamentary candidates.

And as you would expect, the person needs to have “fabulous” communication skills and emotional intelligence.

  • Exceptional levels of political judgement and understanding of how the Liberal Democrat Party works.
  • Diplomatic, tactful and emotionally intelligent
  • Ability to work with senior figures in the Party, including volunteers, councilors,Parliamentarians and HQ Directors
  • Ability to manage and prioritise own workload
  • Highly organised, able to meet tight and moving deadlines, with sharp eye fordetail
  • Fantastic verbal and written communicator
  • Sympathy with the aims and values of the Liberal Democrats

Applications need to be in by noon a week on Tuesday, 15th October.

It’s a very good sign that the leader is investing so much in keeping in touch of how the party is feeling.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill. 5th Oct '19 - 12:00pm

    Superman or superwoman? or perhaps two people in a job-share?
    Someone who is good at all this should progress to MP or PM.

