It looks like we’re standing down in Beaconsfield for Dominic Grieve

The Sunday Times reports (£) that we are standing down in Beaconsfield to support Dominic Grieve’s run as an independent following his unceremonious ejection from the Conservative Party.

Normally you don’t believe these things – I mean, we were supposed to be standing down in favour of Rory Stewart a few weeks ago and that was never going to happen.

But we do have this one from the horse’s mouth – our PPC in Beaconsfield, Rob Castell.

Alright twitter calm down. I’m out at the theatre with my mum for her birthday so I’ll respond in the morning. But yeah it’s true #remainalliance — Rob Castell (@_robcastell) October 5, 2019

Dominic Grieve has been a consistent supporter of a People’s Vote, so this makes sense.

Watch this space…