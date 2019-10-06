The Voice

It looks like we’re standing down in Beaconsfield for Dominic Grieve

By | Sun 6th October 2019 - 9:33 am

The Sunday Times reports (£) that we are standing down in Beaconsfield to support Dominic Grieve’s run as an independent following his unceremonious ejection from the Conservative Party.

Normally you don’t believe these things – I mean, we were supposed to be standing down in favour of Rory Stewart a few weeks ago and that was never going to happen.

But we do have this one from the horse’s mouth – our PPC in Beaconsfield, Rob Castell.

Dominic Grieve has been a consistent supporter of a People’s Vote, so this makes sense.

Watch this space…

 

One Comment

  • Elshad Karbasi 6th Oct '19 - 9:38am

    Good decision. However, similar arrangements should only be made with other MPs who are real Remainers (i.e. support a 2nd referendum) and not anyone who supports a Brexit “deal”.

