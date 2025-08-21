Former Lib Dem MP Annette Brooke dies

I know that you will all be sad to know that former Mid Dorset and Poole MP Annette Brooke passed away yesterday.

Ed Davey paid tribute to her on Twitter.

“My heart is full of sadness today, as we have lost a dear friend and wonderful former colleague, Annette Brooke. “Annette dedicated her life to public service, always fighting for the people who needed her voice. “She served her local community with great dedication as a councillor and later Mayor. “Annette made history, not only by being the first woman to be elected as an MP in a general election in Dorset, through her tireless campaigning, she also went on to become the longest-serving female MP for the Liberal Democrats. “The countless people she helped over her wonderful life of public service will miss her deeply. “My thoughts and prayers are with her wonderful family, friends, and the Dorset community.”

Her husband Mike and daughters Caroline and Eleanor were quoted in the Bournemouth Echo:

Her husband, Mike Brooke, said: “She was very accessible to everyone. “She cared for everyone, and she was determined to do the best for others. “She wasn’t proud. “In fact, I think her humility was recognised by many, many people.” Her family said Dame Annette was “supportive, determined, caring”, put “everyone in the community before herself” and was always “prepared” to campaign for her constituents. Her daughter, Caroline Blunden, said: “As a mother, she wanted the very best for us. “She encouraged us to follow our passions.” “I think most people will remember her for dedication, commitment, humility, trustworthiness and compassion, and that’s a legacy of what MP should be,” added Mike. Her daughter, Eleanor Perera, said: “She had so many friends that weren’t political, even right up to the end she connected with groups, and she was supported by people going through similar treatments.”

Every time I came across her, she was lovely, helpful, kind and funny.

We send our love and sympathy to all Annette’s family and friends.

Please feel free to share your memories of Annette in the comments.

