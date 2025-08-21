The Voice

Debated Podcast with Vince Cable

Thu 21st August 2025

Debated Podcast is, according to its host Will Barber-Taylor,

… a light hearted British political podcast aimed at speaking to and engaging people about a variety of fascinating topics. Over 200 episodes have been produced and the podcast acts as a non partisan and non politically aligned outlet to discuss some of the key issues of the day around the world but mainly focussed on the UK political scene.

A recent episode was based on a discussion with Vince Cable about his new book Eclipsing the West: China, India and the forging of a new world and is worth listening to. You can hear it here.

Will Barber-Taylor has served as both a town councillor in North Yorkshire and as the Deputy Director of the Centre Think Tank Foundation.

 

