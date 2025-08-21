21 August 2025 – today’s press releases

Rising numbers in asylum hotels: Govt must speed up processing to get backlog down

Scottish NHS still relies on almost 600 buildings which are more than 70 years old

Rising numbers in asylum hotels: Govt must speed up processing to get backlog down

Responding to this morning’s immigration figures showing a rise over the past year in the number of asylum seekers housed in hotels, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Lisa Smart MP said:

The asylum backlog has been far too large for far too long. The Conservatives trashed our immigration system and let numbers spiral. Now this Labour government is failing to get a grip on the crisis. The Government urgently needs to stop dangerous Channel crossings and speed up asylum processing to bring down the backlog and end hotel use once and for all.

Scottish NHS still relies on almost 600 buildings which are more than 70 years old

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today said that making sure the NHS has the facilities it needs to thrive must be a top priority, after new research by his party revealed that almost 600 NHS buildings are more than 70 years old.

A Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request to all of Scotland’s health boards found that:

There are 597 NHS buildings over 70 years old across Scotland.

121 of these are located in NHS Glasgow, where there are also 210 buildings up to 50 years old.

104 buildings are more than 70 years in old in NHS Lothian. This figure is 97 in NHS Grampian and 93 in NHS Tayside.

In NHS Ayrshire and Arran 30 buildings are more than 80 years old – predating the founding of the NHS.

Across Scotland, there are also at least 18 buildings which are both more than 70 years old and require high risk repairs.

In December, it was reported that NHS Scotland’s maintenance backlog was now more than £1.3bn.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said: