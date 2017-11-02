Former MP Pugh elected to Council in a night of Lib Dem gains and holds

Congratulations to Cllr John Pugh. Southport’s former MP who retired from the Commons at the General Election has had a cracker of a win in a by-election for the Dukes Ward of Sefton Council.
Duke's (Sefton) result:
LDEM: 56.0% (+28.4)
CON: 26.3% (-9.4)
LAB: 13.9% (-2.3)
UKIP: 2.3% (-13.5)
GRN: 1.5% (-3.1)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 2, 2017
That great result was upstaged by a 25% swing from the Tories in Arun.
Brilliant result for Martin Smith in Arun District. 25% swing from Tories. pic.twitter.com/xQuQTExGrf
— ALDC (@ALDC) November 2, 2017
Aldwick West (Arun) result:
LDEM: 52.7% (+34.2)
CON: 35.2% (-16.7)
LAB: 8.2% (+8.2)
GRN: 4.0% (+4.0)
LDem GAIN from Con.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 2, 2017
And to cap it all, there was another gain from the Tories in Devon.
And Derrick Spear makes it a hat-trick of gains for the Lib Dems tonight, winning Braunston East in North Devon 😀 pic.twitter.com/aga46PS9lV
— ALDC (@ALDC) November 2, 2017
And in a town council seat we were defending in Eastleigh we won with 65% of the vote.
Great HOLD in Eastleigh. Dave Kinloch wins Hedge End TC (Grange Park West) for Lib Dems with 65% @ALDC @LibDems Con 2nd 20% Lab 3rd 15% pic.twitter.com/LAJWwG0Arg
— ALDC (@ALDC) November 2, 2017
Well done to all our new Councillors and their campaign teams.
Also Braunton East in North Devon!
I await with interest theakes take on this 😉