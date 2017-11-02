Former MP Pugh elected to Council in a night of Lib Dem gains and holds

Congratulations to Cllr John Pugh. Southport’s former MP who retired from the Commons at the General Election has had a cracker of a win in a by-election for the Dukes Ward of Sefton Council.

Duke's (Sefton) result: LDEM: 56.0% (+28.4)

CON: 26.3% (-9.4)

LAB: 13.9% (-2.3)

UKIP: 2.3% (-13.5)

GRN: 1.5% (-3.1) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 2, 2017

That great result was upstaged by a 25% swing from the Tories in Arun.

Brilliant result for Martin Smith in Arun District. 25% swing from Tories. pic.twitter.com/xQuQTExGrf — ALDC (@ALDC) November 2, 2017

Aldwick West (Arun) result: LDEM: 52.7% (+34.2)

CON: 35.2% (-16.7)

LAB: 8.2% (+8.2)

GRN: 4.0% (+4.0) LDem GAIN from Con. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 2, 2017





And to cap it all, there was another gain from the Tories in Devon.

And Derrick Spear makes it a hat-trick of gains for the Lib Dems tonight, winning Braunston East in North Devon 😀 pic.twitter.com/aga46PS9lV — ALDC (@ALDC) November 2, 2017

And in a town council seat we were defending in Eastleigh we won with 65% of the vote.

Great HOLD in Eastleigh. Dave Kinloch wins Hedge End TC (Grange Park West) for Lib Dems with 65% @ALDC @LibDems Con 2nd 20% Lab 3rd 15% pic.twitter.com/LAJWwG0Arg — ALDC (@ALDC) November 2, 2017

Well done to all our new Councillors and their campaign teams.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings