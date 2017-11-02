Caron Lindsay

Former MP Pugh elected to Council in a night of Lib Dem gains and holds

By | Thu 2nd November 2017 - 11:56 pm

Congratulations to Cllr John Pugh. Southport’s former MP who retired from the Commons at the General Election has had a cracker of a win in a by-election for the Dukes Ward of Sefton Council.

That great result was upstaged by a 25% swing from the Tories in Arun.


And to cap it all, there was another gain from the Tories in Devon.

And in a town council seat we were defending in Eastleigh we won with 65% of the vote.

Well done to all our new Councillors and their campaign teams.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

