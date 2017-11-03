Caron Lindsay

Scottish Conference to discuss WASPI women, Exit from Brexit, mental health and gender neutral school uniform

By | Fri 3rd November 2017 - 8:55 am

Scottish Lib Dem Autumn Conference takes place next Saturday, 11th November, in Dunfermline.

There are keynote speeches from Willie Rennie and Jo Swinson and a dazzling array of debates and policy motions.

The Scottish Young Liberals have provided some excellent motions on getting young people more involved in shaping public services and on civil education. Also, a young member has independently put forward a motion calling for gender neutral school uniform.

Christine Jardine MP and Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP put forward West Edinburgh’s motion to support women affected by changes to the State Pension age.

Housing standards and mental health provision for rural areas will also be debated. 

You can also get training in door-knocking from one of the best – Willie Rennie, learn how to recruit volunteers and how to run a fantastic social media campaign.

Lunchtime fringes include discussions on mental health and how to make Scotland greener. The Scottish Young Liberals will be holding discussion with two of their members who were elected to their Councils in May this year.

You can find the full agenda here.

If you haven’t yet registered, you are in some very good company, including some parliamentarians who are proposing motions. But you’d better get on with it so do it here. 

If you fancy amending any of the motions, you have until 8th November to do it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

