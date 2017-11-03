Just who are we, really?

Are we Liberals, radical liberals, or Liberal Democrats? It’s interesting that a current piece aired here about radical liberalism doesn’t mention democracy or refer to the second part of our name. Is democracy then less relevant to our party identity?

This set me thinking, and there seem to be three different aspects it may be worth beginning to consider.

Our party’s own understanding of its identity. Are we here to promote liberalism more than democracy? What do we mean by that, if so? The party’s identity in relation to that of the Conservatives, Labour and the nationalist parties. The party’s identity as understood by British voters.

On the first, although personally I was a Liberal member long before we became Liberal Democrats, I should be concerned to think that democracy is less important to us. That is partly because liberalism is closely identified with freedom, which idea, extensively considered in past threads here, is susceptible to being hijacked by the Tories.

Consider, for instance, the statement of principle in our Agenda 2020 party consultation paper.

“Liberal Democrats stand for liberty, the freedom of every individual to make their own decisions about how to live their lives. We trust people to pursue their dreams, to make the most of their talents, and to live their lives as they wish, free from a controlling, intrusive state…”

Is not that statement likely to be acceptable to conservatives, but much less so to socialists?

For myself I want a democratic focus. That is not only because I dislike ‘a controlling, intrusive state’, but also because if we must have elected mayors and police chiefs, I want them at least to remain under direct democratic control by the people they serve. Similarly, I – and you – dislike having an unelected House of Lords, and the unfair First Past the Post voting system.

Secondly, what is our party’s relationship to the other great parties of our nation? Devotion to liberty may incline us towards the Tories, but social democracy towards Labour. To be social democrats, not just democrats, and so identified with centre-left politics, seems to be a current choice of our party, although there should be a new survey of members to ascertain preferences, since so many have joined since 2015. However, Labour is no more democratic than the Tories, with its top-down hierarchical approach to politics, and its backing of workers and unions rather than individuals in flexible, self-chosen communities as we prefer. Nationalism also is too narrow for us, although patriotism is acceptable. Our party is different, making close alliances unlikely and perhaps undesirable, though it may follow that only voting reform can enable our party to grow significantly again.

Finally, how does our identity appear to the voters? Unfortunately, it appears confused. We like to think of ourselves as radical Liberals (not that I do), but possibly we simply appear to the electorate as well-meaning people with moderate, reasonable ideas, who are not at present very relevant to political power.

This is the identity we need to strengthen, and our democratic focus is important here. Our emphasis on empowering people, when we put it into practice in our localities, can and should appeal. We should also keep pointing out that the present Government is anti-democratic, having gone to court to try to stop Parliament having the final say on Brexit, and that we are the only party to demand that the final word should be that of the people.

However, we have much work to do to produce, develop further and proclaim radical policies which would benefit our people by tackling the injustices and inequality of Britain today.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.