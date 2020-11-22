Forty years in the making

Liberal democracy is in crisis, particularly in the UK and the USA. In the UK we are perhaps bemused at how we could have come to elect such a corrupt, cronyistic and incompetent government, and in the USA there is much debate over how the Trump lump has not gone away despite four years of Trump’s Twitter tantrums.
There is a tendency to view this as a short term phenomenon – what went wrong four years ago, six years ago, even ten years ago. In my view this has been coming for forty years. It has not been inevitable but, during the neoliberal period (roughly from the 80s till today), social forces and personal decision making have moved us steadily towards the situation we now find ourselves in.
In a nutshell, the elevation to power of Thatcher and Reagan marked the start of what was seen to be a move towards freedom, opening up societies all over the world to the liberating forces of the market. This had two sides, globalisation, an ineluctable social force beyond the power of individuals to affect, and the strategy of global elites both old and new, to use globalisation to create new wealth and power for themselves. They have been very successful. So it turned out to be a move towards freedom for some, but by no means all. The elites used liberalism as their watchword, while ignoring the principle of liberalism that their freedom is only valid in so far as it does not compromise other people’s freedom.
At the same time there has been a steady corrosion of community and democratic values, partly because the new markets require it (they don’t work without precarious labour) and partly because of media elites who found that telling lies worked, and political elites who did not care to confront them. People sold on consumer capitalism found easy answers to all the ills in their lives in the lies told them by the media. Rupert Murdoch and Hugh Dacre, among others, spent decades preparing the British public for the Brexit lie. They have succeeded in making many people’s lives precarious and hoodwinking them into blaming others for that.
The reason this perspective is important is that it sheds light on our immediate future. The Trump lump and the Brexit lump are not going to go away. Their defining feature is resentment, honed over forty years. It won’t disappear just because Trump has blown himself out and Brexit has happened. (Farage is already looking for new ways to foment resentment by attacking lockdown.) If we want to make our countries more liberal again, then we have to look at long term solutions as well as short term ones – there is no quick fix for a problem that has been forty deliberate and persistent years in the making.
We still need our short term activity. We can and must fight to win elections and to influence policy. But we also need a long term strategy as deliberate and persistent as theirs has been. The epitome – and the nadir – of the liberal attitude was the remain campaign in 2016, the most disastrously disorganised and inept campaign I have ever been involved in. We deserved to lose. Our biggest mistake was expecting the voters to be sensible. That did not happen and will not happen again until we make it happen. We must seek to persuade over a long period of time – a drip, drip of persistent, deliberate and targetted conversation over many years, if we want our countries ever to be generous again.
* Rob Parsons is a Lib Dem member in Lewes. He blogs at http://acomfortableplace.blogspot.co.uk
“Our biggest mistake was expecting the voters to be sensible”. That single sentence encapsulates where politics, or an interest by the minority in politics, parts company with the vast majority of people, no matter where they live. What IS ‘sensible’? I reckon that the key to solving the UK’s specific problems (besides staying as we have always been a semi detached member of the EU) lies in PR and Federalism. That’s clearly not the view of most people.
People like Murdoch, Dacre (by the way, it’s Paul not Hugh), Farage, Trump, and the rest know exactly what their faux ‘man of the people’ persona is all about. Give ‘em ‘bread and circuses’ to keep the people happy. Take the current debate about saving Christmas. Is having the family round for Turkey and trimmings this December or going to the pub or office party the price worth paying for an escalation in COVID infection rates in the new year before the vaccine hopefully kicks in? It would appear to be the case. Look what happened following the rush to the sun last Summer? I guess that many are waxing their skis ready to return to the French and Italian slopes, another super spreader case, when the light goes green? What are the chances of a packed Twickenham in time for the Six Nations returning? We really do have a peculiar list of priorities. Wait a minute. That’s what I think; but what if I am in a minority? Identifying as a liberal probably means the affirmative.
At the moment the prime task of humanity has got to be to get on top of the Corona virus and make sure that any of its relatives currently circulating in the animal world does not cross the species barrier. Health is clearly more important than wealth. When too much wealth in too few hands causes ill health in many people around the world, this has to be tackled. My other take on politics is that it’s about time that governments around the world took back control from big business and multi nationals, possibly in the form of a Bretton Woods Mark Two, and established ground rules where capitalism was finally harnessed for the common good. And yet, my definition of what constitutes the ‘common good’ may well differ from what the majority thinks. Is that what being a ‘liberal’ actually means?
John Marriott:It may not contribute much to the discussion but it is good to know there is someone else out there who feels the same as I do.
The former Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks, wrote that Politics had become too Political. Well if that’s what is happening with our present situation, it needs to change.
Labour, has now become a non starter, is there another way to achieve a government, that listens to those who voted for them? Also, understand that it is a public service.
When there is only one real choice hardly democracy.
It is simplistic to blame our problems all on Thatcher and Reagan, although Rob and John are right as far as they go. We also have to consider the effect of the period of left-wing domination that preceded, and in my view caused, the rise of the Right. I was at university in 1968, when the demonstrations across Europe were compared with the revolutions of 1848. In this country the Trade Unions blocked Barbara Castle’s ‘In Place of Strife’ and contributed to the 1970 election defeat. As a young man I experienced the miners’ strike that caused the three-day week and brought down Ted Heath’s government, paving the way for Margaret Thatcher. Then there was the Winter of Discontent, with refuse piling up in the streets and bodies going unburied, while the print unions militancy closed the Times and Sunday Times for a year, effectively forcing Roy Thomson to sell the titles to Rupert Murdoch. That also meant that we lost Harold Evans who was, without doubt, the best newspaper editor of my lifetime.
The extreme Left is just as much a threat to liberal democracy as the extreme Right.
At some point probably next year populism and reality will clash. We are seeing it now with Biden and Trump in US. We are seeing massive national debt requiring belt tightening whilst BoJo promising to spend billions he does not have on a Space Command. Covid is splitting libertarian conservatives from responsible pandemic response. Farage is coming back to out-promise Bojo.We must hold our nerve. A populist Conservative party trapped by undeliverable promises and a decent respectable Labour leader{ and LD] will trap him on the other side.
Tim. All of above I agree but you did not mention Brexit. A no-deal or low-deal will impact hardest on those areas that voted for Brexit. Johnson will seek to promise them the world to get out of the hole he dug. We and likeminded -Lobour party must not let him off the hook by silence. Farage/Fox and Tory libertarians will help from the other side.