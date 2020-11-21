Covid-19 is not the only malaise

This week the East Lothian Party held our AGM via Zoom and even before the event we knew we had a problem. The Convenor, me as Vice Convenor, our Treasurer and our Secretary had given notice that we were not prepared to stand again.

The three long time office bearers felt they had done their bit but two of them also shared my disillusionment, as a relatively new member, with the policies, direction and leadership of the Scottish Party.

We were aware that with these resignations the East Lothian Party would fold, so I wrote to our membership of over 100 asking for volunteers who might step in to avoid the crisis. No-one stepped forward. I view that fact as evidence of a wider ennui in the membership, requiring the re-invigoration of fresh policies and passion from the top.

Trying to give a lead in a very small way, the East Lothian Executive suggested moderating the party’s outright opposition to a second Scottish Referendum under any circumstances. The amendment we moved at the autumn conference would have done that without actively promoting a referendum and certainly not backing independence. That nod to democracy, we felt, would set us apart from the Tory and Labour positions.

Perhaps predictably, the leadership succeeded in persuading conference to reject the amendment by, we thought, employing a highly misleading portrayal of its intentions. Nonetheless, approximately 18% of attendees backed the amendment

In addressing conference, I had reminded members of the adage usually attributed to Albert Einstein: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” That’s what we think the party is doing and if that isn’t bad enough, it’s not even doing it very well.

A few days ago, Boris Johnson was reported as dismissing devolution as a disaster and Tony Blair’s biggest mistake. The story surfaced overnight on Wednesday but the Scotsman, and many other titles had time to report it. Radio 4’s “Today” programme headlined the story and featured several Tories struggling to defend the PM, making up what they thought he meant. One of them, Malcolm Rifkind, let slip that there is now no doubt that the future of the UK must be a Federal one.

What a gift!

But where were the Liberal Democrats, arch proponents of Devolution and Federalism? Edinburgh issued a press release around 10.30am and I saw Alistair Carmichael on the BBC News channel perhaps as late as 11.45am. It was an excellent contribution but by that time, the news agenda was moving on. Eye off the ball?

When was the last time you heard a Lib Dem praising the achievements of devolution? In August I drew the attention of Scotsman readers to an article in the Economist which identified “left behind Britain” – Boris’s red wall – as inhabiting an area south of Hadrian’s Wall and a line between the Severn estuary and the Wash. It noted that in terms of goods and services (GVA) Scotland is only outperformed by London and a narrow area of the South East; and measured by gross domestic product (GDP) only London and Manchester outperform Scotland.

With these facts, I asked how the Lib Dems, along with Labour and the Tories, have failed to convince Scottish voters that devolution clearly works and allowed the pipe dream of independence to prosper.

That is the other malaise and unfortunately vaccinations will not be forthcoming to fix that – we have to look to Willie Rennie and our MSPs and MPs.

Oh! The East Lothian Party, you ask? To maintain the local party, this arch critic was elected as Convenor. From January, my brief is to keep the party afloat and to reserve the bulk of our funds for when we feel we have a better chance of making electoral progress. On that basis, the Treasurer and Secretary accepted nominations and were elected.

Our motto: This too shall pass.

* Kit Fraser is Convener Elect of East Lothian Liberal Democrats