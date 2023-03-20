Four in ten NHS hospitals using outdated medical equipment including 37-year old X-ray machines

541 pieces of medical equipment over a decade old with some X-ray machines up to 37 years old

Four in ten hospital trusts have outdated medical equipment at least a decade-old, despite NHS England advice

Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey calls for urgent investment in medical equipment at his party’s Spring Conference

NHS hospitals are using hundreds of outdated x-ray machines, CT scanners and radiotherapy machines, the Liberal Democrats have revealed, with some dating back to the 1980s.

541 X-ray machines, CT and MRI scanners and radiotherapy treatment machines are over a decade old, the figures show. It comes despite advice from NHS England that CT and MRI scanners and X-ray machines should be replaced every ten years to ensure they continue to operate reliably and produce clear images.

The oldest was an X-ray machine owned by Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust that is a staggering 37 years old. Other trusts with the oldest X-ray machines include University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay (27 years), Royal Cornwall Hospitals (26 years) and Hampshire Hospitals (26 years).

The oldest MRI scanner was owned by Stockport NHS Foundation Trust and was over 20 years old. Meanwhile East Sussex, home to health minister Maria Caulfield’s seat of Lewes, had the oldest CT scanner at 17 years old. 30 of the 69 NHS trusts had either a CT or MRI scanner that was at least ten years old.

69 NHS hospital trusts provided figures in response to Freedom of Information requests by the Liberal Democrats. Of these, 41 or over half of the total had at least one X-ray machine that was over 20 years old.

The figures also reveal that the NHS has paid almost £20m over the past three years to maintain old x-ray machines and scanners. Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals had the biggest maintenance bill with almost £7.5 million spent in the past three years.

A separate parliamentary question found 20 of the country’s 268 linear accelerators used in radiotherapy are older than their recommended 10 year life span.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: