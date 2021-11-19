Fourteen candidates to stand in North Shropshire

Fri 19th November 2021

Some people believe that 13 is an unlucky number. Let’s hope that is the case for the thirteen candidates standing against Helen Morgan in the North Shropshire by-election on 16 December.

The four main contenders are the Lib Dems, Conservatives, Labour and the Green Party. They are joined by a candidate based in Monaco, UKIP, Rejoin EU, Reclaim Party, Heritage Party, Freedom Alliance, Reform UK, an independent and of course the Monster Raving Loony Party.

The full list of candidates in surname order:

  • Andrea Christabel Allen: UK Independence Party (UKIP)
  • Boris Been-Bunged: Rejoin EU
  • Martin Edward Daubney: The Reclaim Party
  • Russell Fraser Dean: The Party Party
  • James Alexander Elliot: Heritage Party
  • Howling Laud Hope: The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
  • Earl Elvis Phillippe Jesse: Freedom Alliance.
  • The Real Alternative Yolande Ann Kenward: Independent
  • Duncan Alistair Kerr: Green Party
  • Lilian Helen Margaret Morgan: Liberal Democrats
  • Neil Shastri-Hurst: The Conservative Party
  • Suzie Akers Smith: Independent
  • Kirsty Rebecca Walmsley: Reform UK
  • Ben Wood: Labour Party.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

2 Comments

  • Aidan 19th Nov '21 - 7:37pm

    It also seems to be a competition to see which candidate can have the longest name/names for a by election.

  • Nigel Hunter 19th Nov '21 - 8:32pm

    A candidate based in Monaco? That allowed? If so that could open the floodgates to outsiders,ominous.

