Free bus passes for all can make financial sense

As we slowly emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions there has been, understandably, a marked increase in road traffic. In particular, Britain’s love affair with the car has largely created the congestion on our roads. Seldom is one able to complete a journey without delays due to accident, road works, or just sheer numbers of vehicles.

To alleviate such congestion, we are encouraged to make more use of public transport. Using buses instead of private cars could significantly reduce the number of vehicles on the roads.

But people are reluctant to give up their cars, Covid fears notwithstanding. It takes some incentive to persuade them to abandon their warm personal transport and take their chances at the local bus stop. In Scotland, congestion charging was rejected by Edinburgh and parking charges are an insufficient deterrent. And bridge tolls have been banished.

How can we get people to use public transport? A blinding flash of the obvious; in Scotland, where I live, old people and young people use public transport because of the Young Scot card and the senior citizens card.

I don’t use my car anymore to go into town. It’s madness for me to drive, search for a parking place, pay the fee, and spend much of the time worrying whether I will get a fine before I return. I can travel for free with my card. It is a no-brainer.

What if we extended this “free” benefit to everybody? Scotland has been very keen on other free universal benefits so why not public transport? But how would we pay for it? How much will it cost?

In Scotland, the budget for free bus passes for people over 60, who account for roughly 27.5% of the bus fare paying population, was £198.3m in 2017/2018.

Assuming a similar cost for providing free bus passes to everyone, the additional cost for all people aged 5 to 59 would be £523 million per year. The total cost of providing a bus pass to everyone ages five and above would therefore be £721 million.

According to the Reported Road Casualties report the total cost of road traffic accidents in Scotland was £1.13 billion (in 2015). The average cost for accidents involving injury is around £100,000 and of a fatal road accident £2.1m. This includes the loss of life, economic costs, damage to vehicles and property and the cost of police and insurance administration.

The cost of road traffic accidents, therefore, is much larger than the cost of extending the free bus pass scheme. Halve the number of road accidents and the saving would be in the order of £650m, not that far off the £721m cost of free buses for all. Cut them by two thirds and the savings outweigh the costs by £20m plus.

Road pricing and congestion charging need addressing too. Updated figures from the aborted congestion charging scheme for Edinburgh indicate that around £200m to £300m could be raised from congestion charging each year across Scotland’s five main cities. A similar amount could be raised via motorway and bridge tolls. Add this roughly £500m to savings from road accidents and the free bus pass for all scheme is easily affordable.

So, encouraging folk out of their cars and into public transport could actually be a revenue generator. I think it’s worth a look.

* Stuart Crawford is a freelance journalist of several years (and many publications) standing and a party member.