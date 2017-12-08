Caron Lindsay

Friday fun: Alex Cole-Hamilton, the snake and creepy crawlies and the Prime Minister of Spain

By | Fri 8th December 2017 - 8:04 am

To take our minds off the sound of things being kicked into the long grass in Brussels, here’s something to cheer you on a Friday morning. You really do need to watch the video because it will make you smile.

Some of you will be thinking What.On.Earth? Well, we have dug deeper and found where the actual footage is. As you probably know, Kezia Dugdale, Scotland’s former Labour leader, took part in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity. BBC Scotland’s current affairs programme Timeline made a slightly lower budget version of the programme and invited politicians from all parties to take part. Only two obliged. One of them was our Alex.

He and  Tory Annie Wells were whisked away to a secret location (ok, Butterfly World near Edinburgh) and had to answer general knowledge questions while holding a variety of very unpleasant things. I wouldn’t have got into the same room as that snake, far less had it round my neck. Alex managed to emerge with his dignity intact. It’s just as well that Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s attention is elsewhere at the moment, else Alex forgetting who he is might just have caused a diplomatic incident.

Watch the whole thing here from around 24 minutes in.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

