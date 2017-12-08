The Voice

Vince Cable: How long before Brexit deal ripped apart by Tory Brexiteer MPs?

Fri 8th December 2017 - 8:37 am

Vince Cable has given his first reaction to the initial Brexit deal announced this morning.

This agreement is welcome as it reduces the risk of a catastrophic No Deal Brexit. It also includes a role for the EU Court of Justice for eight years, a notable concession.

“But how long will this deal last before it is torn apart by Theresa May’s own MPs? And what will happen next, seeing as the Cabinet hasn’t even discussed yet what the final Brexit outcome should look like?

“There are still two opposing views in government, those who want a close arrangement with the EU and those who want to tear apart decades of work building ties with our closest trading partner.

“And there is still no solution over how to prevent a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. The biggest obstacle to the government’s Brexit plans is being kicked into the long grass.

“The government is still a long way from a final deal, and even further from delivering on what the Brexiters promised.

“At the end of this process it is the British people, not Tory MPs and the DUP, who should get to decide whether the deal is good enough.”

  David Raw 8th Dec '17 - 8:47am

    I’m not sure I’d want Theresa May knocking on my door at quarter to six in the morning.

  Eddie Sammon 8th Dec '17 - 8:53am

    As someone moving to France over the next month I’m pleased that the cut-off date for free-movement rights is brexit day rather than earlier. However it would be better if free movement was going to stay.

    I can only speak for myself but I’m not too bothered about stopping brexit. For me it’s all about stopping hard brexit. The campaign to re-join the EU should start as soon as we leave, in my opinion.

