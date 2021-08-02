Richard Kemp

From EU Capital of Culture to UK Capital of Corruption

By | Mon 2nd August 2021 - 5:28 pm

If I tried to write a fictional story about what has happened in Liverpool, it would be condemned as being impossible and a huge exaggeration. For years we have tried to break into the system but were stonewalled by both politicians and officers who either held information close to their chest or blatantly lied.

16 arrests have been made by the Police of people in or around the Council including the former Elected Mayor, Joe Anderson. Now an inspection team led by an independent former Council Chief Executive, Max Caller, has officially exposed the grotesque practices of Liverpool Council over the past decade.

We continually warned about land transactions, tendering and other areas where there was a clear lack of due process. We continually warned about the lack of proper governance and the failure of the scrutiny process of the Cabinet and Officers. The Caller Report, produced in March vindicated our continued and continuing objections to bad practice and malpractice within the Council.

There can be no doubt where the blame lies for the damage that has been done to Liverpool’s reputation. Liverpool Council still has a Labour Mayor with a cabinet of seven members, all Labour. Liverpool Labour have controlled the Council since 2010 and still have seventy of the eighty Councillors despite us making three gains in May.

No other Council in living memory has seen sixteen arrests and a senior officer being summarily dismissed. Caller and his team found that

  • There has been inappropriate behaviour from Council officers and from Labour councillors leading to many of the problems that the Inspection Team have reported on.
  • There has been huge waste within the Council and a squandering of Council taxpayer’s money, and a failure to collect £millions that should have been due to the council from Developers. This has cost each household in Liverpool an average of £950.
  • There has been poor recording and scrutiny of all council decisions with an open culture which welcomes criticism and accountability. 
  • Councillors and Officers have accepted hospitality from developers which placed them in a position to be compromised.

It is right then that the Government should insist on some level of intervention. That intervention needs to be achieved in a way that strengthens the Council by increasing the capacity of officers and members. It is welcomed then that the intervention will only be imposed on the wider regeneration functions of the Council. It will not run the Council as was first feared but will supervise certain functions of the Council.

We now have 4 Commissioners appointed by the Government to oversee our regeneration and legal work. I am working closely with them and have agreed to serve on an Improvement Board. They have a huge experience of local government and have not been put in place to push Tory policies. I see them as ‘cheap’ consultants whose presence can be of great benefit to us all.

Just as happened after the Militant and Hatton era it will take many years to overcome the damage done to the finances and reputation of our City. Just as we did then the Liberal Democrats have positively committed to being a constructive opposition and will work with Labour and the people of Liverpool to bring the City through this crisis.

 

* Cllr Richard Kemp CBE is the Leader of the Liverpool Lib Dems and is Lib Dem Spokesperson on Health & Social Care at the LGA.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Mark Morris 2nd Aug '21 - 6:24pm

    Great article, but surely a small typo on bullet 3? Is it not without, not with?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Mark Morris
    Great article, but surely a small typo on bullet 3? Is it not without, not with?...
  • Caron LindsayCaron Lindsay
    @Jason: Three separate applications, on different days. All the same outcome. An unlikely coincidence....
  • Jason Conner
    But how do you know it wasn't a mistake, do you work there? If they already have children from minority ethnic backgrounds then their procedures and processes i...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Might it help if the USA led « West » adopted a policy of non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs? Who has gained from the « West’s »...
  • expats
    Caron Lindsay 2nd Aug '21 - 12:31pm........... I think that the fact that they have other Muslim children there is irrelevant.... Agreed! It smacks of "I can...