Humza Yousaf challenges nursery which refused daughter a place

By | Mon 2nd August 2021 - 9:25 am

Today’s Daily Record reports that a Scottish nursery refused three separate applications for children with names that might indicate they were from a minority ethnic background while simultaneously offering places to children who appeared to be from white backgrounds. The first of those was for the two year old daughter of Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia. The Record subsequently conducted its own investigation.

After being contacted in July by Nadia, the Record made its own inquiries using fake names. Under Aqsa Akhtar we asked Mill on July 7 for any afternoons free for a three-year-old daughter Amira. Five days later after prompting, on July 12, Mill replied there was “no ­availability for a three-year-old” and in contrast to the non-ethnic cases there was no offer of a registration form, a tour of the nursery or an unprompted option of a waiting list.

That evening, we emailed under the name Susan Blake about a couple of afternoons at any point for Sophie, three. The next day, Mill sent a registration form and leaflet.

She said she wanted to see where Sophie “would fit in on our ­registers” and to “let you know of availability and arrange a suitable time for a show round for you”. This was in contrast to her ­statement the day before to Sara that there was resolutely “no ­availability for a three-year-old”.

On July 19, we asked for specific availability before filling in the ­registration form. Three days later, Mills apologised for a delay as she had not been in the office but said she could “accommodate any afternoon apart from a Friday”.

Humza said on Twitter:

He and Nadia have asked  the Care Inspectorate to look into what has happened and establish if there is evidence of discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity or religion. The nursery denies this.

It got me thinking about what I would do if I had a child at that nursery. I wouldn’t feel comfortable about standing by and keeping silent. I would certainly ask the nursery what was going on and I would not be fobbed off with the really poor response they gave to the paper, which amounts to “we can’t be racist, we have Muslims here.”

I would want to see some degree of humility from the nursery, some recognition that this looked terrible, that they would be looking at the decision making processes, going back through every single application to find out if there were more examples and seriously looking at the culture of their organisation.  I would also like to hear that they would be taking advice about how to make their nursery more inclusive, because, frankly, even the best of organisations should be constantly working on this.  Even if they thought they already had this sorted, providing reassurance for current and future customers should be a priority.

If I didn’t get a satisfactory response, I’d be looking for alternative provision as I wouldn’t want to give my money to an organisation that didn’t take this seriously. It’s incumbent, I think, on every single one of us to challenge things like this wherever we find it. It’s the essence of what liberalism means to me.

The decisions we make about who we buy our goods and services from can help drive change.

I really hope that this nursery reflects on the experiences outlined in the newspaper report and shows a willingness to address the issues raised.

It can’t have been an easy decision for Humza and Nadia to take this to the press. I know from a brief and positive interaction with him on Twitter earlier this year that his mentions are full of nasty, racist bile at the best of times. I think it is important to show them a bit of solidarity.

Every single person I know from a black or ethnic minority background puts up with this sort of crap on a daily basis. One friend said just last year that when she sends job applications in in her European sounding married name she gets interviews. If she uses her own name, she doesn’t.

That this is still going on in the third decade of the 21st century is completely unacceptable. As commentator and activist Talat Yaqoob says on Twitter it’s disgraceful but not surprising.

 

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Brad Barrows 2nd Aug '21 - 9:36am

    Thanks for posting this. The fact that Humza Yousaf is a leading member of the SNP should be irrelevant here – all decent people, regardless of political persuasion, should stand with his family against racism.

  • Fiona 2nd Aug '21 - 9:48am

    This is so depressing. I like to give the benefit of the doubt, but it seems impossible to work out how this could have happened without there being a deliberate decision by the manager to screen out those with foreign sounding names.

    It must be so demoralising knowing that you are up against all of this nonsense, and such brazen discrimination against children is shameful.

