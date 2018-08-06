Mark Valladares

From our Lords Correspondent: another step towards the restoration of the Palace of Westminster

By | Mon 6th August 2018 - 10:45 am

Six months ago, in my increasingly erratic reporting of events in the House of Lords, I touched upon the debate on the restoration and refurbishment of the Palace of Westminster.

So, what happened next?

There was agreement that, as bits of the building were either falling on people or were in danger of burning down or filling with sewage (or both at the same time), that it was really high time that Parliament vacated the building so that it could be modernised for the new age, with technology built in and new services provided. And then it seemingly went quiet.

The motions as passed in each House called for the creation of an “Olympic-style Delivery Authority” and a Project Board, the latter to oversee the former, with the role of both to be clarified by the passing of appropriate legislation.

Our more observant readers will wonder what became of that, and it was the subject of some discussion at a meeting of the Commons Liaison Committee on 18 July, where the Chairs of the various Select Committees mostly took turns to ask Theresa May difficult questions about Brexit.

Chris Bryant raised the question of the enabling legislation, noting that the membership of the Project Board was due to be announced shortly. Admittedly, the Project Board had been announced by way of a Written Statement the previous day, but given the lack of fanfare, he could hardly be blamed.

The Project Board is thus a shadow Board for the time being, and comprises twelve members, five independent of Parliament, including the Chair, and seven members of Parliament, three from the Commons, four from the Lords. Each of the larger groups in each House is represented, thus Labour, the Conservatives and the SNP have named MPs, and the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Crossbenchers have named Peers.

The newly appointed Chair is Liz Peace, currently Chair of the Government Property Agency, and the rest of the independents appear to have a nice balance of skills, which they’ll need.

The Liberal Democrat given the responsibility of helping to oversee a budget likely to be around the £4 billion mark is none other than former Party President, Ros Scott.

You can find more information on the Project Board, and on the restoration and renewal itself, at the website specially created for the project.

* Mark Valladares covers House of Lords matters for Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News and Parliament.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGraham Jeffs 6th Aug - 1:29pm
    Neil Sandison - what on earth are you talking about? What makes you think my local councillors are LD?!! Apart from that, single member wards...
  • User AvatarGraham Jeffs 6th Aug - 1:26pm
    Neil Sandison - what on earth are you talking about? What makes you think my local councillors are LD?!
  • User AvatarMichael BG 6th Aug - 1:14pm
    Graham Jeffs, I think ensuring at the District and Unitary level the ratio of councillors is a maximum of 2000 with as you say single...
  • User AvatarAndrew Hickey 6th Aug - 1:12pm
    Yeah, I'm afraid I do rather have to fight against my natural instinct to avoid confrontation. It's something I'm working on.
  • User AvatarMalcolm Todd 6th Aug - 1:08pm
    Neil Sandison Michael 1's example of teaming up with the SDP is indeed rather irrelevant, but what you actually said was "Whenever we teamed up...
  • User AvatarTCO 6th Aug - 12:41pm
    @Neil Sanderson " coalitions with the conservatives however are different and i would point to 2010/15 coalition with the Conservatives .Liberal Unionist ,National Liberals ,Coalition...
Mon 6th Aug 2018
19:00
Oswestry Lib Dem Pint Night
Wed 8th Aug 2018
20:00
Telford & Wrekin Lib Dem Pint
Thu 16th Aug 2018
19:00
Wem Lib Dem Pint night