Immigration and Asylum: some thoughts from the house bureaucrat…

I note that the latest proposals for debate at Autumn Conference on migration policy have come in for some stick from my editorial colleague. And with good cause, for apologising for what is necessary and appropriate is never a good way to convince people that what you need is, indeed, necessary and appropriate.

But I come bearing something rather more practical, in that I want to talk about what underpins any immigration and asylum policy, regardless of how liberal it is, or otherwise.

For, no matter what your starting point is, you have to administer it properly. So, without actually outlining a policy, here are some thoughts about what you need.

Firstly, you need to differentiate between immigration and asylum, and preferably separate the administration of the two policies. You don’t really have any choice about asylum. Somebody turns up on your shore, or at your international airport, having fled persecution or worse. What are your criteria for acceptance? Does the applicant meet them? Yes, you let them in. No, you send them back.

In terms of what is now known as economic migration – the search for a better life, if you will – you need to set rules. Make them easy to understand (and thus, operate). I come from a family of economic migrants, and clear guidance has made our choice of destination easier (your circumstances determine your options). And, if you really do want to keep out the unskilled, or whatever (and I fully acknowledge that virtually any occupation requires some type of skill), if your criteria are clear, the supposedly undesirable will self-exclude. Why waste money and time on an application that will almost certainly be unsuccessful?

Make sure that you employ enough people to manage your system so that applications are processed quickly, and not lost. One of the tragedies of our current broken system is that so many people have become lost in it, with the human cost that comes with that.

With efficiency comes greater certainty.

And, where cases are marginal, or mistakes are made, deal with appeals with equal efficiency. Agree to meet the cost of appeals, only seeking recompense from those whose appeals are lost (and assume that you may not see much repayment). Bear in mind that the economic cost of appeals should be set against the societal costs of those migrants forced into the shadow economy by their lack of status. Add to that the costs to the economy of criminal gangs who prey on the undocumented and those lost in the system.

Patrol the borders properly, count people in and out of the country so that you know that people have left and can more accurately judge the impact of people coming and going.

Do all of this, and most fair-minded people (and thus potential supporters) will acknowledge that you have an immigration and asylum policy that is at least properly managed, even if they don’t agree with the criteria set.

But, finally, accept that, for some people, you will never be tough enough or win an argument using facts. And, as a liberal, you really shouldn’t be pandering to them…

* Mark Valladares is a professional bureaucrat, and a bit of a process geek. Sometimes, process really does matter…