Welcome to my day: 6 August 2018 – the land of the free, the home of the brave?

By | Mon 6th August 2018 - 7:43 am

Today, Liberal Democrat Voice is brought to you from Boston, Massachusetts, home of the mighty(ish) Red Sox, and the heartland of the American forces in the 1776 Rebellion against all that was good and decent. Or, in other words, where plucky freedom fighters liberated their nation from the colonial oppressors. You pays your money, you takes your choice…

The United States is an odd place. For all the talk of freedom, you often need to present proof of age to buy beer at a ballpark or in a supermarket, albeit that this depends on the state you’re in. Maine seems to be pretty relaxed, whereas Massachusetts seems to be more hung up. On the other hand, you can drink at your seat in Fenway Park, and despite this, and a lack of fan segregation, trouble is almost unknown. I wouldn’t try this at a football match at home…

Unfortunately, we’ve not got much material for you. And, drafting this at about 3 a.m. your time, I’m not expecting that to change much before I turn in. If anyone has any ideas, do let me have them before I wake up at about noon your time.

However, I can offer you some thoughts on immigration and asylum policy, or at least what should underpin it in terms of administration. For all policy is only as good as the resource you put into it, and we can see all around us the impact of under-resourced policy making.

We also have news of the refurbishment of the Palace of Westminster, as another step along the way towards salvaging the building for the nation has been taken almost without anyone noticing.

So, keep cool and enjoy the weather. And if you’re struggling (and I know that some of you are), be consoled that it’s expected to reach 97 degrees here today. And yes, I’ll be getting my 10,000 steps regardless…

