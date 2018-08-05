Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #527

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 527th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (29 July – 4 August, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Is the Labour Party on the verge of splitting for real this time? by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

With deselections on the horizon, the split may well happen. But do they have a plan?

2. Three by-elections, two Liberal Democrat candidates by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

A round-up of Thursday’s by-elections.

3. Why Tory Nothamptonshire has gone bust by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Privatistion and management incompetence….

4. Conservative policing boss won’t be voting for Lib Dem candidate he nominated by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .

He just signed her papers to get her on the ballot.

5. No quick solutions for Liberal Democrats by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Peter’s view of the registered supporters and allowing non MPs to stand for leader ideas.

6. The Lib Dem policy paper on immigration is not fit for purpose by Andrew Hickey on Head of State..

You thought I was critical of this document…You ain’t seen nothing yet.

7. Have the Lib Dems started scapegoating immigrants too? by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama .

Jane, herself an Asian immigrant, is worried.

8. Brexit – is the tide turning against leave? by Stephen Williams on Stephen Williams.

Stephen’s hopeful that this disastrous course of action can be averted – but there’s a long way to go.

9. Labour’s anti-semitism row. What are the messages for the wider world? by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

How to fight anti-semitism in a way that encourages the whole world to become a more inclusive, tolerant place.

10. Have you stockpiled your food yet? by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

It’s all right for Jonathan – he grows his own, but the rest of us are stuffed if we leave the EU.

11. Diary Day 682 the Facebook dark ads used by Vote Leave were racist, deceitful and worst of all, anonymous – until now by Josephine Hayes on Josephine Hayes

Highlighting more cheating by Vote Leave.

12. The old order is crumbling by David Boyle on The Real Blog.

David talks about another economic crash on the horizon. A great prospect with Trump and the Tories in power.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings