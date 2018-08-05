The Voice

Lib Dem Town Council by-election GAIN and hold in Colne

By | Sun 5th August 2018 - 6:12 pm

Good news from Lancashire this week – a strong performance in town Council By-elections in Colne.

ALICE MANN Liberal Democrat 394
JAMIE HARGREAVES Liberal Democrat 356
Nathan McCollum CON 187
Linda McCollum CON 186
Tony Harmson LAB 185
Patricia Hannah-Wood LAB 180

One LD gain from Labour and one LD hold.

Congratulations to Alice and Jamie and their campaign team.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 5th Aug - 8:51pm
    Frankie. I wouldn't know about the 1950s, I'm not that old. I don't think people are really trying to escape to a mythical past whether...
  • User Avatarjohn littler 5th Aug - 8:28pm
    Jeff I believe you know little about actual manufacturing and that your assumptions are incorrect. Manufacturing in the UK does not have to be low...
  • User Avatarjohn littler 5th Aug - 8:12pm
    Jeff, you made an attempt to suggest that the meltdown that is likely next March was nothing to do with no deal Brexit and the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 5th Aug - 7:08pm
    Clearly they've worked at it over the years.... just proves you don't get owt for nowt..... even when you fly some sort of flag. ......and...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 5th Aug - 7:05pm
    And of course my punch line should have been. ... and none of this has changed.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 5th Aug - 7:05pm
    I'm hazarding a guess, Frankie, but I suspect you weren't around in the Fifties..... and neither was Tinkerbell. I was, and it wasn't half as...
Mon 6th Aug 2018
19:00
Oswestry Lib Dem Pint Night
Wed 8th Aug 2018
20:00
Telford & Wrekin Lib Dem Pint
Thu 16th Aug 2018
19:00
Wem Lib Dem Pint night