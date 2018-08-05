Lib Dem Town Council by-election GAIN and hold in Colne

Good news from Lancashire this week – a strong performance in town Council By-elections in Colne.
ALICE MANN Liberal Democrat 394
JAMIE HARGREAVES Liberal Democrat 356
Nathan McCollum CON 187
Linda McCollum CON 186
Tony Harmson LAB 185
Patricia Hannah-Wood LAB 180
One LD gain from Labour and one LD hold.
Congratulations to Alice and Jamie and their campaign team.
Clearly they’ve worked at it over the years…. just proves you don’t get owt for nowt….. even when you fly some sort of flag.
……and well done to the venerable Tony.