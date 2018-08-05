Women stand to lose a lot from Brexit

One of the amazing innovations with modern technology is being able to watch half forgotten programmes and films from bygone ages. Gainsborough Pictures conjure up an England of sunny summers, tea on the lawn and Saturday sing-alongs at the local theatre.
It is a charming, national picture of how things used to be – for a few. The power of cinema, however, gives the impression of life being like that for everyone. It most certainly wasn’t.
Along with many , I remember what it was really like in the 1960s and early 1970s. The three day week, when electricity was rationed. Or the strikes, dole queues, poverty wages, unsafe working conditions, slums and crumbling schools which were more the norm for most. Women had little status in society and many worked in poor, part time jobs, to keep the family fed.
For some, it was worse. Rented accommodation was the norm. The infamous ‘No Blacks, No Irish, No Dogs’ sign on a London property was recorded for one television programme and not considered unusual.
Change began in the 1970s. That was when we finally joined the European Economic Community. It marked a change in our realisation of who we were as a nation and the creation of new opportunities – economic, social and civic.
For workers, it brought better, safer working conditions and fairer treatment; for our businesses, a bigger market with better opportunities; for our universities greater potential for international research; for our young people exploration and education.
For women, it has been the bedrock of equality legislation, just about all of which has come through European regulation. Women, and other sectors of society, stand to lose a lot through the Brexit process. Paternity leave and employment rights, the 48 hour limit on the working week and workers’ protections, are just a few of the areas at risk.
The problem is that as people, we have little influence on the process. Far too many of those making decisions on our behalf, whether in the Labour or Conservative Party, look forward either to the next election, or back to the days of Gainsborough films. With judgements based in either horizon, there will be little left for the rest of us.
* Flo Clucas OBE is the President of the ALDE Gender Equality Network and former President of the ALDE Group on the EU Committee of the Regions. She was a councillor in Liverpool City Council for 26 years.
A lot of what you are saying is very true, but also, we must remember that during the period since the 70s, almost all our manufacturing has gone, through excessive wage demands and strikes to get them. This along with poor quality production and bad management has totally destroyed any hope we have of standing alone outside the EU!
We have lost the most important thing, our self esteem, when I look at, and listen to, the majority of the population of this once proud Nation, I wonder where our pride in ourselves has gone!
We have to regain our pride in ourselves, and then in our Country and fight to get us back as a Nation who can stand on our own, with goods in our shops made in the UK, by British workers, and ships taking exports from the UK instead of bringing in imports. Then we may be in a condition to stand alone out of the EU.
We must fight to stop Brexit taking our children into a very uncertain future!!
Potentially women will be able to benefit from lower car insurance after Brexit.
Although women currently have fewer accident claims than men, under EU rules insurance companies can not differentiate between men and women on insurance premiums.
Keep up the Project Fear. It will all have an effect.
Boris Johnson let the cat out the bag when he said there would be a “meltdown” next March, and he is evidently quite right.
The entire country is going to grind to a halt, aviation will effectively cease, the shops will run out of food, medicine and the fuel pumps will run dry.
Hundreds of thousands will be laid off as the supply and distribution chains clog up and multinational companies will begin a brexit panic exit.
The people will want their jobs, their food, their mobility and their lives back. There will be a rising crescendo as the brexiteers get the blame
The conservatives are going to be holding this brexit time bomb when it goes off – and they will be blown away by it. Their credibility will be destroyed for generations and they will be out of power indefinitely.
Britain will rejoin either the EEA or the full EU within months. But huge damage will have been done and the centre of gravity of British politics will have been moved dramatically to the centre left.
Bless if this is the best the Brexiteers can do possibly cheaper insurance for women, the coloquery is higher prices for men, or a rebirth of self esteem when it is obvious Brexit is actually driven by British excemptionalism, you really have lost the plot. As to Jason, bless with such insight your future under Brexit is dark indeed; Brexit is for the clever, the red in tooth and claw not those that can barely use a cliche.
“The entire country is going to grind to a halt, aviation will effectively cease, the shops will run out of food, medicine and the fuel pumps will run dry. Hundreds of thousands will be laid off as the supply and distribution chains clog up and multinational companies will begin a brexit panic exit.”
And yet there are still camps of migrants on the French coast, risking their lives daily, to get across the Channel to the UK?
I’m curious to know why they wish to flee a bountiful Europe for a third world UK, post Brexit?
The Three day week was instigated when arch Europhile Edward Heath refused to pay miners higher wages after an independent inquiry. It occurred after we joined the Common Market in 1974. Unemployment and dole queues were higher during the late 70s and into the 1990s. We now have stagnant wages, grossly inflated property prices. We have been stuck in a neoliberal mess ever since. The new opportunities are zero our contracts in the service industry on minimum wage. The EU might not have cause these problems, but it hasn’t helped. Whilst. looking at the distant past through rose tinted glasses is a mistake, looking at the present and recent past through them when the evidence is in front of you is possibly a bigger one.
Sorry to drift off the gender issue, which was central to this article, but there’s going to be an election in the spring anyway.
Odds are now on no deal according to today’s news. That means we go to the back up deal on the Irish border, which means NI aligned with the EU and a border in the Irish Sea. At that point DUP go apesh** and pull their support leading to a general election. QED.
Or, May backs down and prevents Irish Sea border by aligning mainland UK with NI, which means we are still in customs union (to all intents) at which point Johnson/Rees-Mogg go ape. No other options.
I voted to remain, but frankly this article is in so many ways a distortion of history and the worst sort of gender politics. I remember it very well as a then Liberal Party Councillor and I’m sorry but it does not serve the cause of remain well.
To make huge generalisations and imply that electricity was permanently rationed because we were not in the then Common Market is completely incorrect. The three day week last a very few weeks early in 1974 – a year after we joined. It was ended after eight weeks when Labour formed a government under Harold Wilson.
I would add that when Heath tried to form a Coalition with Thorpe in February 1974 the Liberal Party rebelled and said a loud no . Thorpe – not for me of blessed memory – rapidly backed down.
Change for women did not begin in the 1970’s. There was a slow but continuous series of change beginning in 1918…… the 1960’s saw rapid changes…… and this party was much more radical and not a one trick pony policy party in those days.
Sorry, as an historical essay I give it a D.
Can anyone confirm that it was the EU which insisted on state pension equalisation for men and women?
Looks to me as if WASPI women can thank(?) the EU for their loss of six years of state pension rights?
Well JoeB tis simple they know if they get here our system of immigration enforcement makes it much easier to disappear into the black economy. They also if they think of Brexit at all( unlikely as they have more pressing problems) probably think not much will change (I mean you still have Brexiteers who think that so why would it be strange for them to think differently). Now of cause if Brexit goes badly I wouldn’t expect them to stick around, after all they are trying to reach the city of Gold and if the streets are not actually golden well they will be back off across the channel to the streets of silver. Their fate to be blunt is not one I’d wish, desperately looking for a better place, how sad indeed it is that this is the fate you may very well have wished on our children.
JoeB
Love the use of the blame the EU card. Of cause the pension age equalisation is their fault, after all our politicians would never have changed the criteria. Now when we reach the sunlit uplands of Brexit are they going to revert to the old rules, retirement for men at 65, women at 60 or are they going to push it ever upwards to SAVE money. What we can’t be having that can we JoeB our politicians would never do that it must be an EU ploy. Tis sad what are you going to do when you can no longer blame the EU, O yes I’ve got it “Blame the EU”; after all if tis the only tool you have, every problem looks like the EU.
“The three day week last a very few weeks early in 1974”
Whoa! Wait a minute. There were many blackouts all through the 70’s. I studied for my engineering finals in 1972 by the light of a device I made from a block of plumber’s tallow and a piece of string (proper candles being unobtainable).
I then went to work in heavy engineering on “Red Tyneside” and am still (for the moment) a living eye witness to real shop floor industrial relations in that era (that is pre-Thatcher). Employers were closing one after another, all around us, their managements’ having given up an impossible struggle.
The site where our old factory was is now an Audi garage.
“the pension age equalisation” etc. etc. etc…………. Didn’t a certain Sir Danny have something to do with that ?????
JoeB,
refugees waiting for years in Calais, nightly trying to jump the channel are the quintessential subsistence survivors. They take any job for any money, expect no protection and no rights. They are frugal, enduring, and strong. They don’t expect tools or machinery to help them do their work, and they are not used to healthcare or any form of social service or -insurance. A bed for their 8-hour off-shift is all the housing they need. In sum: they are the perfect post-Brexit UK workforce, much better than all those demanding Europeans who flood in uncontrolled until now. If the Government successfully concludes its current negotiating strategy, France will become free to let them move to where they will be most needed.
Arthur Bailey 5th Aug ’18 – 11:00am:
…we must remember that during the period since the 70s, almost all our manufacturing has gone,…
‘British manufacturing now eighth largest in the world’ [September 2017]:
http://www.cityam.com/272260/british-manufacturing-now-eighth-largest-world
Maybe there were more strikes in the 1970s because more people had jobs worth fighting for and were in unions that were recognised by employers. Maybe there are less strikes now because so many people are in zero-hour-contract jobs with no union that is recognised and they would get sacked or discriminated against if they dare to ask for better wages or better working conditions. Working conditions were better in the 1970s: final-salary pensions, recognised unions, permanent contracts.
Just to point out if there is no deal there is no need to do the backstop as nothing is signed yet (if I could sing, almost sounds like a line from a song). The big difference in the seventies was the population density, could whizz around with a much greater degree of freedon, job opportunities were terrible unless you moved to London when you were clobbered by high rents and house prices (although there was always the option of a grotty bedsit if you wanted to save money). All the engineering companies I worked for were later to go bust (hopefully not my fault) and there was brain drain to the US if you were very lucky and just coming in, opportunities to work in Europe which I managed to grab with both hands. I know the Left have spent a huge effort rewriting history but Mrs Thatcher shaking things up actually energized the UK for a while until Major/Blair?Brown toned it all down and eventually wrecked the whole gravy train. We have some first class engineering and tech companies here now, the only way to keep them post no deal Brexit will be with massive tax incentives which in turns means massive spending cuts, which I am sure Boris is up for and the Labour leadership will spontaneously explode in rage if it goes down like that.
Arnold,
I thought JoeB was wondering why they don’t want to stay in France if the EU is so great. Personally I suspect its because conditions in the French migrant camps are grim and they’ve built up England to be something it isn’t. Sort of like the idea of America still attracts people. It’s an escape dream for people caught in a desperate trap.
Glenn
or that they know the English language.
Jeff,
I can’t trace the source on the EEF site. Do you have the link please? That one is just CityAM.
@ William fowler “just to point out that if there is no deal there is no need to do the back stop as nothing is signed yet”.
Can I refer you to the Joint Report of December 8th, section 49, where it is made absolutely clear that in the absence of an agreement the uk will remain in alignment with the eu. Of course we could just break our word……..
@ Flo,
“Change began in the 1970s. That was when we finally joined the European Economic Community.”
Change began much earlier than that. We managed to introduce the Beveridge program and introduce the NHS all by ourselves. The Ford workers strike in 1968 took led to the creation of the equal pay act. We had higher rates of economic growth and lower rates of unemployment joining the EEC. Although, having said that, the EEC was a much more sensible organisation than the EU. There is a difference. It’s not all just ‘Europe’.
Growth has been quite bumpy in recent years.
https://www.economicvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/ercchart0415.gif
but it is not signed yet… the Tory right want to walk away, not pay 40 billion, not do anything about the border in Ireland, etc
On the common market, in retrospect we could have had our own free trade area with Commonwealth countries and then the USA – getting the ability to travel and work in the USA without a green card or visa would have been much more popular than having the same in Europe because of the common language (more or less) with the USA. Mind, you would have had a massive brain drain from the UK to the USA so it was probably very clever of Heath to avoid that. I mention this as someone who wants to stay in the EU, BTW.