Women stand to lose a lot from Brexit

One of the amazing innovations with modern technology is being able to watch half forgotten programmes and films from bygone ages. Gainsborough Pictures conjure up an England of sunny summers, tea on the lawn and Saturday sing-alongs at the local theatre.

It is a charming, national picture of how things used to be – for a few. The power of cinema, however, gives the impression of life being like that for everyone. It most certainly wasn’t.

Along with many , I remember what it was really like in the 1960s and early 1970s. The three day week, when electricity was rationed. Or the strikes, dole queues, poverty wages, unsafe working conditions, slums and crumbling schools which were more the norm for most. Women had little status in society and many worked in poor, part time jobs, to keep the family fed.

For some, it was worse. Rented accommodation was the norm. The infamous ‘No Blacks, No Irish, No Dogs’ sign on a London property was recorded for one television programme and not considered unusual.

Change began in the 1970s. That was when we finally joined the European Economic Community. It marked a change in our realisation of who we were as a nation and the creation of new opportunities – economic, social and civic.

For workers, it brought better, safer working conditions and fairer treatment; for our businesses, a bigger market with better opportunities; for our universities greater potential for international research; for our young people exploration and education.

For women, it has been the bedrock of equality legislation, just about all of which has come through European regulation. Women, and other sectors of society, stand to lose a lot through the Brexit process. Paternity leave and employment rights, the 48 hour limit on the working week and workers’ protections, are just a few of the areas at risk.

The problem is that as people, we have little influence on the process. Far too many of those making decisions on our behalf, whether in the Labour or Conservative Party, look forward either to the next election, or back to the days of Gainsborough films. With judgements based in either horizon, there will be little left for the rest of us.

* Flo Clucas OBE is the President of the ALDE Gender Equality Network and former President of the ALDE Group on the EU Committee of the Regions. She was a councillor in Liverpool City Council for 26 years.