Women stand to lose a lot from Brexit

By | Sun 5th August 2018 - 10:41 am

One of the amazing innovations with modern technology is being able to watch half forgotten programmes and films from bygone ages. Gainsborough Pictures conjure up an England of sunny summers, tea on the lawn and Saturday sing-alongs at the local theatre.

It is a charming, national picture of how things used to be – for a few. The power of cinema, however, gives the impression of life being like that for everyone. It most certainly wasn’t.

Along with many , I remember what it was really like in the 1960s and early 1970s. The three day week, when electricity was rationed. Or the strikes, dole queues, poverty wages, unsafe working conditions, slums and crumbling schools which were more the norm for most. Women had little status in society and many worked in poor, part time jobs, to keep the family fed.

For some, it was worse. Rented accommodation was the norm. The infamous ‘No Blacks, No Irish, No Dogs’ sign on a London property was recorded for one television programme and not considered unusual.

Change began in the 1970s. That was when we finally joined the European Economic Community. It marked a change in our realisation of who we were as a nation and the creation of new opportunities – economic, social and civic.

For workers, it brought better, safer working conditions and fairer treatment; for our businesses, a bigger market with better opportunities; for our universities greater potential for international research; for our young people exploration and education.

For women, it has been the bedrock of equality legislation, just about all of which has  come through European regulation. Women, and other sectors of society, stand to lose a lot through the Brexit process. Paternity leave and employment rights, the 48 hour limit on the working week and workers’ protections, are just a few of the areas at risk.

The problem is that as people, we have little influence on the process. Far too many of those making decisions on our behalf, whether in the Labour or Conservative Party, look forward either to the next election, or back to the days of Gainsborough films. With judgements based in either horizon, there will be little left for the rest of us.

* Flo Clucas OBE is the President of the ALDE Gender Equality Network and former President of the ALDE Group on the EU Committee of the Regions. She was a councillor in Liverpool City Council for 26 years.

  • Arthur Bailey 5th Aug '18 - 11:00am

    A lot of what you are saying is very true, but also, we must remember that during the period since the 70s, almost all our manufacturing has gone, through excessive wage demands and strikes to get them. This along with poor quality production and bad management has totally destroyed any hope we have of standing alone outside the EU!
    We have lost the most important thing, our self esteem, when I look at, and listen to, the majority of the population of this once proud Nation, I wonder where our pride in ourselves has gone!
    We have to regain our pride in ourselves, and then in our Country and fight to get us back as a Nation who can stand on our own, with goods in our shops made in the UK, by British workers, and ships taking exports from the UK instead of bringing in imports. Then we may be in a condition to stand alone out of the EU.
    We must fight to stop Brexit taking our children into a very uncertain future!!

  • David Evershed 5th Aug '18 - 11:11am

    Potentially women will be able to benefit from lower car insurance after Brexit.

    Although women currently have fewer accident claims than men, under EU rules insurance companies can not differentiate between men and women on insurance premiums.

  • Jason 5th Aug '18 - 11:12am

    Keep up the Project Fear. It will all have an effect.

  • john Littler 5th Aug '18 - 11:22am

    Boris Johnson let the cat out the bag when he said there would be a “meltdown” next March, and he is evidently quite right.
    The entire country is going to grind to a halt, aviation will effectively cease, the shops will run out of food, medicine and the fuel pumps will run dry.
    Hundreds of thousands will be laid off as the supply and distribution chains clog up and multinational companies will begin a brexit panic exit.
    The people will want their jobs, their food, their mobility and their lives back. There will be a rising crescendo as the brexiteers get the blame
    The conservatives are going to be holding this brexit time bomb when it goes off – and they will be blown away by it. Their credibility will be destroyed for generations and they will be out of power indefinitely.
    Britain will rejoin either the EEA or the full EU within months. But huge damage will have been done and the centre of gravity of British politics will have been moved dramatically to the centre left.

  • frankie 5th Aug '18 - 11:26am

    Bless if this is the best the Brexiteers can do possibly cheaper insurance for women, the coloquery is higher prices for men, or a rebirth of self esteem when it is obvious Brexit is actually driven by British excemptionalism, you really have lost the plot. As to Jason, bless with such insight your future under Brexit is dark indeed; Brexit is for the clever, the red in tooth and claw not those that can barely use a cliche.

  • JoeB 5th Aug '18 - 11:35am

    “The entire country is going to grind to a halt, aviation will effectively cease, the shops will run out of food, medicine and the fuel pumps will run dry. Hundreds of thousands will be laid off as the supply and distribution chains clog up and multinational companies will begin a brexit panic exit.”

    And yet there are still camps of migrants on the French coast, risking their lives daily, to get across the Channel to the UK?
    I’m curious to know why they wish to flee a bountiful Europe for a third world UK, post Brexit?

  • Glenn 5th Aug '18 - 11:38am

    The Three day week was instigated when arch Europhile Edward Heath refused to pay miners higher wages after an independent inquiry. It occurred after we joined the Common Market in 1974. Unemployment and dole queues were higher during the late 70s and into the 1990s. We now have stagnant wages, grossly inflated property prices. We have been stuck in a neoliberal mess ever since. The new opportunities are zero our contracts in the service industry on minimum wage. The EU might not have cause these problems, but it hasn’t helped. Whilst. looking at the distant past through rose tinted glasses is a mistake, looking at the present and recent past through them when the evidence is in front of you is possibly a bigger one.

  • Chris Cory 5th Aug '18 - 11:57am

    Sorry to drift off the gender issue, which was central to this article, but there’s going to be an election in the spring anyway.
    Odds are now on no deal according to today’s news. That means we go to the back up deal on the Irish border, which means NI aligned with the EU and a border in the Irish Sea. At that point DUP go apesh** and pull their support leading to a general election. QED.
    Or, May backs down and prevents Irish Sea border by aligning mainland UK with NI, which means we are still in customs union (to all intents) at which point Johnson/Rees-Mogg go ape. No other options.

  • JoeB 5th Aug '18 - 12:09pm

    Can anyone confirm that it was the EU which insisted on state pension equalisation for men and women?

    Looks to me as if WASPI women can thank(?) the EU for their loss of six years of state pension rights?

  • frankie 5th Aug '18 - 12:11pm

    Well JoeB tis simple they know if they get here our system of immigration enforcement makes it much easier to disappear into the black economy. They also if they think of Brexit at all( unlikely as they have more pressing problems) probably think not much will change (I mean you still have Brexiteers who think that so why would it be strange for them to think differently). Now of cause if Brexit goes badly I wouldn’t expect them to stick around, after all they are trying to reach the city of Gold and if the streets are not actually golden well they will be back off across the channel to the streets of silver. Their fate to be blunt is not one I’d wish, desperately looking for a better place, how sad indeed it is that this is the fate you may very well have wished on our children.

  • frankie 5th Aug '18 - 12:19pm

    JoeB
    Love the use of the blame the EU card. Of cause the pension age equalisation is their fault, after all our politicians would never have changed the criteria. Now when we reach the sunlit uplands of Brexit are they going to revert to the old rules, retirement for men at 65, women at 60 or are they going to push it ever upwards to SAVE money. What we can’t be having that can we JoeB our politicians would never do that it must be an EU ploy. Tis sad what are you going to do when you can no longer blame the EU, O yes I’ve got it “Blame the EU”; after all if tis the only tool you have, every problem looks like the EU.

  • Innocent Bystander 5th Aug '18 - 12:36pm

    “The three day week last a very few weeks early in 1974”

    Whoa! Wait a minute. There were many blackouts all through the 70’s. I studied for my engineering finals in 1972 by the light of a device I made from a block of plumber’s tallow and a piece of string (proper candles being unobtainable).
    I then went to work in heavy engineering on “Red Tyneside” and am still (for the moment) a living eye witness to real shop floor industrial relations in that era (that is pre-Thatcher). Employers were closing one after another, all around us, their managements’ having given up an impossible struggle.
    The site where our old factory was is now an Audi garage.

  • Jeff 5th Aug '18 - 2:15pm

    Arthur Bailey 5th Aug ’18 – 11:00am:
    …we must remember that during the period since the 70s, almost all our manufacturing has gone,…

    ‘British manufacturing now eighth largest in the world’ [September 2017]:
    http://www.cityam.com/272260/british-manufacturing-now-eighth-largest-world

    The UK’s manufacturing industry moved up a spot in the global league table to become the eighth largest in the world, according to the latest available data.

    British manufacturing is now worth $249bn (£185bn) every year, according to United Nations data collected by the EEF, a manufacturers’ lobby group.

    The UK leapfrogged France in the ranking, with only Germany and Italy manufacturing more in 2015 among European countries.

    China remains the top manufacturer in the world, followed by the USA and Japan.

    While the UK economy is dominated by services, which account for almost four-fifths of all output, the manufacturing sector punches above its weight in British trade terms, accounting for 44 per cent of exports.

    Further expansion in the sector may be prompted by recent strength shown in surveys of industry, which have portrayed exports in particular benefiting from a devalued currency.

  • Ed Shepherd 5th Aug '18 - 2:22pm

    Maybe there were more strikes in the 1970s because more people had jobs worth fighting for and were in unions that were recognised by employers. Maybe there are less strikes now because so many people are in zero-hour-contract jobs with no union that is recognised and they would get sacked or discriminated against if they dare to ask for better wages or better working conditions. Working conditions were better in the 1970s: final-salary pensions, recognised unions, permanent contracts.

  • William Fowler 5th Aug '18 - 2:39pm

    Just to point out if there is no deal there is no need to do the backstop as nothing is signed yet (if I could sing, almost sounds like a line from a song). The big difference in the seventies was the population density, could whizz around with a much greater degree of freedon, job opportunities were terrible unless you moved to London when you were clobbered by high rents and house prices (although there was always the option of a grotty bedsit if you wanted to save money). All the engineering companies I worked for were later to go bust (hopefully not my fault) and there was brain drain to the US if you were very lucky and just coming in, opportunities to work in Europe which I managed to grab with both hands. I know the Left have spent a huge effort rewriting history but Mrs Thatcher shaking things up actually energized the UK for a while until Major/Blair?Brown toned it all down and eventually wrecked the whole gravy train. We have some first class engineering and tech companies here now, the only way to keep them post no deal Brexit will be with massive tax incentives which in turns means massive spending cuts, which I am sure Boris is up for and the Labour leadership will spontaneously explode in rage if it goes down like that.

  • Glenn 5th Aug '18 - 2:41pm

    Arnold,
    I thought JoeB was wondering why they don’t want to stay in France if the EU is so great. Personally I suspect its because conditions in the French migrant camps are grim and they’ve built up England to be something it isn’t. Sort of like the idea of America still attracts people. It’s an escape dream for people caught in a desperate trap.

  • Ian Martin 5th Aug '18 - 2:50pm

    Glenn
    or that they know the English language.

  • Innocent Bystander 5th Aug '18 - 2:56pm

    Jeff,
    I can’t trace the source on the EEF site. Do you have the link please? That one is just CityAM.

  • Chris Cory 5th Aug '18 - 3:05pm

    @ William fowler “just to point out that if there is no deal there is no need to do the back stop as nothing is signed yet”.
    Can I refer you to the Joint Report of December 8th, section 49, where it is made absolutely clear that in the absence of an agreement the uk will remain in alignment with the eu. Of course we could just break our word……..

  • William Fowler 5th Aug '18 - 3:47pm

    but it is not signed yet… the Tory right want to walk away, not pay 40 billion, not do anything about the border in Ireland, etc

  • William Fowler 5th Aug '18 - 3:54pm

    On the common market, in retrospect we could have had our own free trade area with Commonwealth countries and then the USA – getting the ability to travel and work in the USA without a green card or visa would have been much more popular than having the same in Europe because of the common language (more or less) with the USA. Mind, you would have had a massive brain drain from the UK to the USA so it was probably very clever of Heath to avoid that. I mention this as someone who wants to stay in the EU, BTW.

