Liberator 391 is out

Our two free sample articles for this issue are by Lord Trevor Smith on the withering of parliamentary democracy under pressures that started in the Thatcher era, and by Jonathan Calder on A Very English Scandal and his own role in unmaksing a key figure. Both are on: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

Also in this issue:

A Long Way From Lewisham – Don’t be deceived by Lewisham East – a decent result but the Lib Dems must get radical to get noticed, says Roger Hayes

Protest Party – The Liberal Democrats should be leading the protests against social injustice, says Natalie Bird

UK Coming Apart At The Seams – Scotland and Northern Ireland are being dragged out of the European Union against their will, but the latter has an escape route thanks to the Good Friday agreement, says Wendy Kyrle-Pope

All Together Now? – The plethora of anti-Brexit groups resembles disputes between Monty Python’s “People’s Front of Judea’ and ‘Judean People’s Front’. David Grace offers a guide

Living Longer But Dying Too Soon – Care for people with learning disabilities still fails to prevent avoidable deaths, says Margaret Lally

Obituaries – David & Joan Morrish – by Michael Meadowcroft

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, letters, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Back issues of Liberator from 2001 onwards are available free, together with subscription details (£25 a year) on our website.