Review: Cabaret of dangerous ideas – What does sex sell?

There are definite advantages to living near Edinburgh and working in the city, one of them being an overload of culture or what passes for it during August. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is eclectic and bold, pushing just about every type of boundary you can imagine.I haven’t quite got over meeting walking genitalia on George IV Bridge a few years ago.

The Fringe kicked off yesterday and I took in my first show which was part of the annual Cabaret of Dangerous Ideas series. Twice a day until 26th August, academics will present an idea and lead a discussion about it.

Last night’s show was all about advertising and the use of sex to sell products.

Sexy’ themes have been used in advertising for decades, based on the notion that ‘sex sells’. From yoghurt ads to shampoo, from perfume to fast food – these ads are ubiquitous and pasted in mainstream media. Researcher Kat Rezai (Edinburgh Napier University) broadens this debate to ask: what do ‘sexy’ ads really sell? Does it sell that ‘sexy’ product, or does it sell specific behaviours?

Kat Rezai took as through some beautifully improvised re-enactments of famous adverts which are designed to show men in powerful roles and women in passive roles. They ranged from the humorous to the tacky to the downright disturbing, with fashion labels like Dolce and Gabanna’s controversial depictions of violence against women.

It was an enjoyable hour, but, if I’m honest, it didn’t really tell me anything I didn’t know already, but then I am interested in this stuff. I was hoping it might advance my knowledge a bit more of how this stuff works in the digital age. When I was growing up, there was one telly and you all watched the same adverts at the same time. Not any more. You can have all the members of a household watching completely different tailored ads base on their Google searches.

We know from all that’s come out about political advertising is that social media has provided a tool for some very questionable material designed to heighten prejudice in voting behaviour. The Trump and Leave campaigns targeted some pretty awful stuff at people they thought might be receptive which clearly had an impact on voting behaviour. I wondered if there was any evidence that the more disturbingly misogynist adverts were being targeted at people who had expressed misogynist views and was that making their behaviour and attitudes worse. That is an area that needs to be investigated more, I think.

Future shows look at varied ideas such as All News is Fake News, Privacy is Dead, the Politics of the Tooth Fairy and Yes all Men, a show about consent and entitlement. The full list is here and you can get tickets here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings