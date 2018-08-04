Caron Lindsay

What’s on your Summer reading list?

Sat 4th August 2018

Those lazy days of Summer are upon us. I hope that all of you have the chance to take a break and recharge your batteries before the fight against Brexit enters its most intense phase.

I’m heading away for some highland bliss in the last two weeks of August, so everyone’s on notice not to do anything too exciting during that time.

I get too little time to read books for pure pleasure these days so I am really looking forward to putting my feet up and getting through some of my massive “must read’ pile.

So far this Summer, I’ve read two fantastic memoirs from former Obama staffers. I reviewed Dan Pfeiffer’s Yes we still can: Politics in the age of Obama, Twitter and Trump which has some highly relevant observations for Liberal Democrats.

Former Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco’s Who thought this was a good idea was as much a self-help inspiromercial as it was insightful account of the Obama White House and beyond. And the bit about how impossible it was to get tampons in the White House shows how it wasn’t used to accommodating the needs of staffers who had periods.

On my list for Summer is yet another Obama staffer’s book. Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Adviser, has written The World as it is. I’m looking forward to his take on global power play and where we go from here.

I am determined to read more by people of colour and The things I would tell you is an anthology of diverse experiences of British Muslim women, whose voices need to be heard and experiences taken seriously. We need to stand with them when they face discrimination and abuse.

I am really looking forward to doing more than scanning through Trans Britain : our journey from the shadows, a history of the fight for transgender rights and the heartbreaking stories which inspired it. I saw editor Christine Burns speak very entertainingly  on this at Trans Pride in Edinburgh in March. The book contains chapters by our own Helen Belcher and Sarah Brown.

I also have a stack of fiction planned – I still haven’t read beyond the first chapter of Vince’s Open Arms so I feel obliged to actually get through it.

I’m also looking forward to B A Paris’s Bring me back. I found her previous books, The Breakdown and Behind Closed Doors compelling despite the fact that they needed better editing to get rid of plot holes and inaccuracies.

I heard author Angie Thomas interviewed on Woman’s Hour last year about her debut novel, The hate u give, about how a young woman learns the realities of racism as she strives to achieve justice for her best friend after he is shot dead by a policeman. I was inspired enough to buy the book but still haven’t got round to reading it.

So there’s seven from me. What are you planning on reading this Summer?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

