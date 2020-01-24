Full results from last night’s by-elections

There were four seats up for grabs in Brent, two of them in one ward – Barnhill.
Well done to all our candidates, Anton Georgiou, Jyotshna Patel, Michael Brooke and Larry Ngan and their teams who worked so hard in the run-up to yesterday.
Here are the results from the Brent Council website:
Here are the percentage vote changes from Britain Elects:
Wembley Central (Brent) result:
LAB: 54.5% (-11.8)
CON: 30.6% (+14.7)
LDEM: 10.6% (-0.6)
GRN: 4.3% (-2.3)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 24, 2020
Barnhill (Brent) result:
LAB: 45.5% (-18.3)
CON: 41.2% (+16.1)
GRN: 8.8% (+8.8)
LDEM: 4.5% (-3.2)
Labour HOLD (X2).
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 24, 2020
Alperton (Brent) result:
LDEM: 39.7% (+29.5)
LAB: 30.5% (-25.6)
CON: 21.0% (-2.5)
GRN: 8.7% (-1.4)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 24, 2020
Well done to Dave Munday on a good showing at the St Just Town Council by-election in Cornwall, just narrowly short of winning. Here is the result in St Just, from the Cornwall Council website:
There was no Lib Dem candidate at the Mid Galloway and Wigtown by-election (Dumfries and Galloway council). The result was as follows:
Mid Galloway and Wigtown West (Dumfries & Galloway) By-Election, First Preferences;
Con – 2177 (61.8%, +22.3)
SNP – 898 (25.5%, +1.9)
Green – 225 (6.4%, +4.2)
Lab – 220 (6.3%, -0.6)
(No Independents, won 27.9% in 2017)
Conservatives -comprehensively- elected on 1st prefs. pic.twitter.com/WtiqQUKjVw
— Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) January 24, 2020
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
The Tories came mightly close in Barnhill. Can our Brent colleagues explain please?
Looks to be part of a pattern: vote for the candidate most likely to beat Labour.