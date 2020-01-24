Paul Walter

Full results from last night’s by-elections

By | Fri 24th January 2020 - 11:30 am

There were four seats up for grabs in Brent, two of them in one ward – Barnhill.

Well done to all our candidates, Anton Georgiou, Jyotshna Patel, Michael Brooke and Larry Ngan and their teams who worked so hard in the run-up to yesterday.

Here are the results from the Brent Council website:

Here are the percentage vote changes from Britain Elects:

Well done to Dave Munday on a good showing at the St Just Town Council by-election in Cornwall, just narrowly short of winning. Here is the result in St Just, from the Cornwall Council website:

There was no Lib Dem candidate at the Mid Galloway and Wigtown by-election (Dumfries and Galloway council). The result was as follows:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJayne R 24th Jan - 1:21pm
    @Chris Cory What time were you in the cinema?
  • User AvatarJayne R 24th Jan - 1:08pm
    @Sesenco I do not know where to start with the stupid in this comment. Women are less confrontational and less idealogical? Do you know many...
  • User Avatartpfkar 24th Jan - 12:55pm
    HS2 is a capacity reliever first and foremost. We're on the West Coast Mainline - even after spending years and ££ upgrading the line, it's...
  • User AvatarFrank Little 24th Jan - 12:52pm
    Looks to be part of a pattern: vote for the candidate most likely to beat Labour.
  • User AvatarJeff 24th Jan - 12:47pm
    Jack Graham 24th Jan '20 - 9:40am: It could be called the Brussels Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)… Already widely used, most notably in the title of...
  • User AvatarKay Kirkham 24th Jan - 12:39pm
    Here here to abandoning HS2. We in the north need a service from Hull to Liverpool running at a reasonable speed , not a quicker...