Full results from last night’s by-elections

There were four seats up for grabs in Brent, two of them in one ward – Barnhill.

Well done to all our candidates, Anton Georgiou, Jyotshna Patel, Michael Brooke and Larry Ngan and their teams who worked so hard in the run-up to yesterday.

Here are the results from the Brent Council website:

Here are the percentage vote changes from Britain Elects:

Wembley Central (Brent) result: LAB: 54.5% (-11.8)

CON: 30.6% (+14.7)

LDEM: 10.6% (-0.6)

GRN: 4.3% (-2.3) Labour HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 24, 2020

Barnhill (Brent) result: LAB: 45.5% (-18.3)

CON: 41.2% (+16.1)

GRN: 8.8% (+8.8)

LDEM: 4.5% (-3.2) Labour HOLD (X2). — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 24, 2020

Alperton (Brent) result: LDEM: 39.7% (+29.5)

LAB: 30.5% (-25.6)

CON: 21.0% (-2.5)

GRN: 8.7% (-1.4) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) January 24, 2020

Well done to Dave Munday on a good showing at the St Just Town Council by-election in Cornwall, just narrowly short of winning. Here is the result in St Just, from the Cornwall Council website:

There was no Lib Dem candidate at the Mid Galloway and Wigtown by-election (Dumfries and Galloway council). The result was as follows:

Mid Galloway and Wigtown West (Dumfries & Galloway) By-Election, First Preferences; Con – 2177 (61.8%, +22.3)

SNP – 898 (25.5%, +1.9)

Green – 225 (6.4%, +4.2)

Lab – 220 (6.3%, -0.6)

(No Independents, won 27.9% in 2017) Conservatives -comprehensively- elected on 1st prefs. pic.twitter.com/WtiqQUKjVw — Ballot Box Scotland (@BallotBoxScot) January 24, 2020

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.