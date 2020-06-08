Chris Northwood

Funding a Universal Basic Income through Income Tax

By | Mon 8th June 2020 - 10:45 am

A couple of years ago a friend gifted me a copy of Rutger Bregman’s “Utopia for Realists”. It ended up close to the top of my “to read” list and got read not long afterwards. Utopia for Realists makes a series of very clear and well reasoned arguments for a number of policy interventions that result in a better society. That one of the core premises is that a better society is an equitable one is one that should appeal to all Liberal Democrats – it’s very in keeping with the vision in the preamble of “no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity”.

One of proposed policy interventions is that of a universal basic income. After reading Bregman’s arguments, I’m convinced of the moral argument for introducing a universal basic income, but have come short of a compelling argument of how to fund it. I’m keen to explore different ideas, and to that end I’ve built a small web tool that provides a simple model based on funding UBI via income tax. What I’ve come to the conclusion of is that funding a UBI is hard. Like many models, this one comes with a number of assumptions, and these are:

  • National Insurance and income tax are combined in a single measure on income tax.
  • The effect on tax bands and income tax takings is linear (i.e., people will not be paid less just because the taxes go up). The same is not true of taxes like corporation tax, which is why that is not adjustable.
  • I’ve not taken into account the possible stimulus of lifting people out of poverty, which may result in more VAT and more corporate tax being raised as people spend more.
  • Income tax raised on the top 1% is probably underestimated, as ONS only provide median rather than mean income figures.
  • A UBI will not be able to replace any specific disability or carer’s allowances, so they will continue to need funding.
  • There are significant geographic differences to the cost of living across the country, which makes it hard to determine what is a fair “basic” amount. Housing costs make the biggest proportion of this, so housing allowances are left in the welfare budget alongside UBI. In reality, housing in the UK currently has many issues and the housing allowance is not the best way to tackle this, but I’ve not considered that in this model.

The only way I’ve come up with to make the books balance is by having what seem to be punitively high tax bands (this is a mixture of actually covering the cost, as well as the fact that combining income tax and National Insurance into one tax band increases the tax rates). However, when evaluating the “take home” pay differences, it is possible to make most people better off.

You can enter your own numbers into the calculator and then share the link in the address bar to show your model with other people, and I’d encourage you to do that. This is my stab at it.

* Chris Northwood is a Lib Dem campaigner and future council candidate in Manchester

2 Comments

  • Andy Hinton 8th Jun '20 - 11:26am

    An interesting exercise, and I appreciate the difficulties in broadening the model, but I rather suspect that by forcing the entire burden of costing to come from income tax, you are rather forcing the resulting tax hikes to be punitive. Which is not to say that funding UBI is easy, but I’m not sure it needs to be as hard as this makes it look.

  • Andy Hinton 8th Jun '20 - 11:41am

    Also, by assuming that UBI replaces the state pension, this heavily nudges you to try to set the UBI level at the same level as a state pension so that pensioners don’t lose out. We should be clear that it is perfectly possible to introduce a lower UBI, and subtract that amount from the state pension (but keep paying the state pension), so that the overall effect on pensioners is neutral.

