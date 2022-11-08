++Gavin Williamson resigns from the cabinet

The Guardian reports:

The Cabinet Office minister stepped down after the former Whitehall aide put in a formal complaint to parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), piling more pressure on Sunak over his decision to reappoint his ally.

Gavin Williamson dramatically quit Rishi Sunak’s cabinet on Tuesday night after the Guardian revealed claims that he told a senior civil servant they should “slit your throat” while he was defence secretary.

Responding to the news, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

This should be the third and final time Gavin Williamson is forced out of the Cabinet.

Rishi Sunak has serious questions to answer about why he appointed Gavin Willlamson, then stood by him instead of sacking him. His promise to lead a government of integrity has now been left in tatters.

We need to know now what Rishi Sunak knew about these shocking allegations and when, through a full independent inquiry.

People deserve so much better than this endless Conservative chaos.