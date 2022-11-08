NewsHound

++Gavin Williamson resigns from the cabinet

By | Tue 8th November 2022 - 10:35 pm

The Guardian reports:

Gavin Williamson dramatically quit Rishi Sunak’s cabinet on Tuesday night after the Guardian revealed claims that he told a senior civil servant they should “slit your throat” while he was defence secretary.

The Cabinet Office minister stepped down after the former Whitehall aide put in a formal complaint to parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), piling more pressure on Sunak over his decision to reappoint his ally.

Responding to the news, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

This should be the third and final time Gavin Williamson is forced out of the Cabinet.

Rishi Sunak has serious questions to answer about why he appointed Gavin Willlamson, then stood by him instead of sacking him. His promise to lead a government of integrity has now been left in tatters.

We need to know now what Rishi Sunak knew about these shocking allegations and when, through a full independent inquiry.

People deserve so much better than this endless Conservative chaos.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Davies
    ... and as you would expect of someone who has the 'full confidence' of the PM, he's gone....
  • Peter Davies
    @Gordon. The formal policy process may try to produce a consensus view but it still manages to produce more radical and coherent platform than our parallel poli...
  • Cassie
    I think anyone capable of critical and objective thinking back in the day could see that ‘the plucky mujahideen’ weren’t the wisest choice of allies. Tho...
  • David Evans
    We all know that political parties tend to get their fair share of their limited issue ideologues attaching themselves to whatever group they see as most amenab...
  • Charles Smith
    Musk, who is also Tesla CEO, has faced criticism from some groups over his absolutist stance on free speech. They expect his position to increase the volume of ...