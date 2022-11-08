Do deficiently informed citizens live in a deficient democracy?

Are voting and other democratic functions corrupted and/or negated when significant news is denied, distorted, diverted and/or dissipated?

Some information is, wrongly and rightly, kept secret for strategic reasons. However, when we are confronted with the results of past policies and actions there are no strategic reasons for secrecy. The obscuration of history to protect the reputations of politicians, officials, civil and military comes behind the need for the citizenry to be well informed so that their inputs to the democratic processes may be better in the present and the future.

As is currently the case with the “West’s” leaving of Afghanistan, such information is available if energetically sought and/or stumbled across, but it is sufficiently backgrounded or submerged so that it does not reach the general or national consciousness. It is restricted to a minority who can be disregarded by those who seek to engineer undemocratic secrecy. When the national consciousness is insufficiently unaware, then there is minimal effect on our “democratic” government.

Currently, we have lots of news about the Taliban take over, the horrors they bring and will bring and the huge harm and deprivation that has and will be done to female Afghans. We are not being told about the Afghan government which preceded the first Taliban takeover.

In 1978 the P. D. P. A (People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan) came to power. Its reforms included equal rights for women and minorities, free medical care and a mass literacy campaign.

By the late 1980s, 50% of university students, 40% of doctors, 70% of teachers and 30% of civil servants were women.

Between 1979 and 1989 the U.S.A armed and financed the Afghan mujahideen at a cost which rose to $630 million per year. Known as “Operation Cyclone”, it was one of the longest and most expensive covert C.I.A. operations ever. The mujahideen were also supported by MI6.

In 1979, the U.S. Kabul embassy stated, “the U.S’s larger interests—would be served by the demise of the P. D. P. A government, despite whatever setbacks this might mean for future social and economic reforms in Afghanistan.”

“In 1995 the Taliban rises to power. It bans poppy cultivation, cracks down on crime, curtails the education and employment of women, who are required to be fully veiled and forbidden to go out alone. Islamic law is enforced via public executions and amputations.”

What do you think about secret policies which were planned and paid for in the knowledge that they would result in avoidable deaths, cruelties and the severe stunting of the lives of half the people of Afghanistan?

Might we now work to make our political, civil service, and social leaders more accountable, realistic and communicative? Ditto “our” mainstream media, not least the BBC, for which we pay,

Might we work to make ourselves more diligent and less trusting?

“The task is to keep the lost opportunities of the past alive.”

(Z. Bauman)

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.