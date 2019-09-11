Nick Harvey

Get Ready For Our Three-Yearly Internal Elections

Wed 11th September 2019

Our three-yearly round of internal party elections gets underway when nominations open this Thursday (12 September), ahead of the party conference at Bournemouth – which is traditionally the opportunity to gather signatures on nominations. (A new online nomination process is also being trialled, alongside the old-fashioned paper method).

Every member of the party gets the opportunity to vote in these elections, which are largely on-line.

Top of the bill is Federal President, to take over from Sal Brinton on 1 January and serve for 2020, 2021 and 2022.  This is a major role, chairing the party’s Federal Board, protecting and representing members, and acting as guardian of the party’s interests.  Hustings will be held throughout the country during the two-month campaign, and candidates may raise and spend £20,000 campaigning for the job.

The party’s senior Federal Committees for the next three years are also up for re-election:  Federal Board members (15); Federal Policy Committee members (15); Federal Conference Committee members (12); and Federal International Relations Committee members (6).

These elections will run concurrently with the Presidential election.  There are no hustings or campaign budgets for committee places, but candidates are entitled to submit a short manifesto which will be posted on the election pages of the party website and on a ‘click-through’ when members cast their votes.

Members in each of England, Scotland and Wales will also elect one State Representative to the Federal Board.

We are also electing our delegation to our European party’s ALDE Council (6 representatives – including one from each state and one under age 26).

Members in Scotland will also be electing the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ party committees for 2020 on a broadly concurrent timetable and using the same online voting platform.

Members in Wales will be electing the Welsh Liberal Democrats’ party committees this autumn, but their own rules may a slightly different timetable.

To all those considering running for these elections, there will be a briefing on Sunday 15th September at 6.15pm in the Branksome Suite in the Bournemouth International Convention Centre to guide you through the process so do please come along.

I wish all candidates the very best of luck.

* Sir Nick Harvey was the Liberal Democrat MP for North Devon from 1992 until 2015 and Minister of State for the Armed Forces from 2010 to 2012

