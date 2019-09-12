That Brexit conference motion in full – and links to all the papers for Bournemouth

Here below is the Conference Brexit motion in full. It is motion F17 “Stop Brexit” to be debated at 11:50 on Sunday. In the main Conference Agenda document, this motion simply appears as “F17 Europe” with no detail. This was to allow a motion to be written closer to conference that is up-to-date. The motion text appears in the Conference Extra document which has now been published.

You can find all the Conference papers here and the excellent Conference app is available for iOS/Apple and Android. With the app you can read through the agenda and fringe meeting list. You can then add items to your phone calendar so you can assemble your “wish list” of conference activities all in one place and get the usual reminders etc.

If you keep an eye on the Conference papers web page, you will be able to read the daily “Conference Extra” documents when they are published. The Conference Extra is a bulletin that is published on each day of conference. It contains a summary of the day’s order for debates, plus the latest amendments, emergency motions and any corrections.

The conference papers are available in a selection of formats.

I have taken the following Brexit motion text from the Plain Text version of the Conference Extra. If you haven’t already, it is worth noting this key passage:

Conference calls for: 1. Liberal Democrats to campaign to Stop Brexit in a General Election, with the election of a Liberal Democrat majority government to be recognised as an unequivocal mandate to revoke Article 50 and for the UK to stay in the EU.

Here is the motion in full:

F17 Stop Brexit 11 members Mover: Tom Brake MP (Shadow Cabinet Member for Exiting the EU). Summation: Caroline Voaden MEP. Conference notes that: A. The Conservative Government have made a mess of Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party have been helping them to deliver this destructive Brexit. B. Speaker John Bercow has stated that crashing out of the EU is impossible without Parliament giving approval and Parliament is now set to pass a Bill requiring the Prime Minister to request an Article 50 extension until 31st January. C. The European Court of Justice has ruled that the UK can unilaterally revoke Article 50, and therefore no-deal is avoidable. D. Liberal Democrats fought the 2019 European Elections on a clear Stop Brexit manifesto and secured the best EU Election results in the party’s history, returning 16 MEPs and taking second place in vote share across the country. E. Reports were widespread of UK citizens abroad and EU citizens living in the UK denied their right to vote in the EU Elections. F. On 23rd July Boris Johnson became Prime Minister and committed to taking the UK out of the EU with or without a deal on 31st October, setting aside an extra œ2.1bn for no-deal preparations. G. On 28th August Boris Johnson announced the prorogation of Parliament from the week of the 9th September until the 14th October, shutting down democracy and attempting to silence the voice of elected representatives. H. The Conservative Government has announced plans to end Freedom of Movement, a move that would cause chaos, deprive UK citizens of their rights to live, work and study across Europe, and leave EU citizens vulnerable to the Hostile Environment; Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party is also committed to ending Freedom of Movement. Conference believes that: i) There is no deal that could be negotiated that could be more beneficial than continued membership of the EU; leaving the EU would therefore be damaging to the UK’s fundamental national interests. ii) A no-deal scenario would cause immeasurable damage to our NHS, jobs, and the environment. iii) Freedom of Movement brings enormous benefits to the UK’s communities, public services, society and economy; ending it would hurt UK employers and separate friends, families and colleagues. iv) The denial of citizens’ right to vote is an attack on our democracy; it is vital that the system is reformed to prevent such disenfranchisement from occurring again. Conference reaffirms the Liberal Democrat commitment to: a) Fighting in Parliament for an “exit from Brexit” referendum and for the public to choose between “the deal” or staying in the EU; with Liberal Democrats campaigning for the UK to remain a full and active member of the EU. b) Revoke Article 50 if the House of Commons has not passed a resolution approving the negotiated Withdrawal Agreement one week ahead of the date on which the UK is due to leave the EU. c) Protect Freedom of Movement and extend the right to full participation in civic life to all EU citizens who have lived in the UK for five years or longer. d) Work cross-party to ensure Parliamentary sovereignty is upheld, and a Conservative government is unable to force through a disastrous no-deal Brexit. Conference calls for: 1. Liberal Democrats to campaign to Stop Brexit in a General Election, with the election of a Liberal Democrat majority government to be recognised as an unequivocal mandate to revoke Article 50 and for the UK to stay in the EU. 2. The government to implement urgent electoral law reform, in line with the 2014 Electoral Commission’s recommendations, including introducing a legal requirement for Councils to inform citizens of the steps they must take to be successfully registered; and making necessary changes to ensure that the UK has an automatic system of inclusion in elections. 3. The Conservative government to implement a declaratory system to grant settled status to all EU citizens living in the UK, rather than the current constitutive process, so that they need not apply but can simply register to receive physical proof of their right to live in the UK. The deadline for amendments to this motion is 13.00 Thursday 12 September. Amendments selected for debate will be printed in Sunday’s Conference Daily. The deadline for requests for separate votes is 09.00 Saturday 15 September.

